Report: Lindsay Allen to Re-Sign with Lynx

A few days into WNBA free agency, the Minnesota Lynx continue to address the guard position and attempting building depth at that place on the depth chart ahead of the 2023 season.

After missing out on the likes of Courtney Vandersloot, Courtney Williams, Brittney Sykes and other guards now claimed off the free agent market, Minnesota reportedly agreed to re-sign Lindsay Allen, according to Rachel Galligan of Winsidr and Just Women’s Sports.

The addition of Allen is more of a depth signing, now pairing her along with seven-year veteran Tiffany Mitchell, who signed with the Lynx on Thursday. Minnesota will likely continue to look to add guards to the roster this offseason, meaning the additions of Allen and Mitchell could be just the start.

Allen will return to Minnesota after appearing in nine games with the Lynx in 2022. Although it was a small sample size, Allen made the most of her opportunities while averaging 6.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game off the bench. During that stretch, she held shooting totals of 52.6% from the field and 57.1% from three.

Allen entered the WNBA in 2017 as a second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame. The soon-to-be 28-year-old guard played one season with the New York Liberty in 2017, two seasons with the Las Vegas Aces in 2018 and 2020 and one year with the Indiana Fever before arriving in Minnesota last summer.

Allen’s best full season to date came in 2021 when she appeared in 32 games for the Fever while starting in eight of those contests. During that year, Allen averaged 5.4 points, three assists, and 1.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes. Over her five-year career, Allen holds career averages of 3.8 points, 2.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds over 114 games.

Allen’s signing isn’t a flashy signing that many would like, but these are the depth additions that make a different on successful teams. Allen proved she could be a valuable asset to the Lynx in 2022, and she could emerge as a valuable role player again in 2023 when she returns to Minnesota.