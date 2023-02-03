Minnesota Lynx Re-Sign Four Players, Officially Add Tiffany Mitchell

To conclude the first week of WNBA free agency, the Minnesota Lynx announced the signings of five players to the 2023 roster, four of which are players who took the court for Minnesota in 2022.

The Lynx announced Friday afternoon they have re-signed forwards Bridget Carleton, Damiris Dantas, Nikolina Milić and guard Lindsay Allen, while also officially announcing the signing of free agent guard Tiffany Mitchell.

Mitchell’s signing was first reported on Thursday, with the seven-year veteran leaving the Indiana Fever to join the Lynx. Mitchell comes off a 2022 season where she averaged 6.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 16.3 minutes in 34 games.

On Friday, reports emerged on the re-signings of Carleton and Allen, bringing two familiar faces back to the Lynx in 2023. Carlton will return to Minnesota for her fourth full season this summer, having averaged 4.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.8 minutes over a career-high 36 regular season games in 2022. Allen, who will help Minnesota’s guard depth, spent limited time with the Lynx in 2021 while averaging 6.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 14.9 minutes over nine games.

Outside of that trio, Dantas and Milić will also rejoin Minnesota once again this season.

Dantas, who is entering her fifth straight year with the Lynx, averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in just 15 games in 2022. Dantas’ best season with the Lynx came in 2020 when she averaged a career-high 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 27 games.

Milić, who sources confirmed to Canis Hoopus is signing a one-year deal, returns to Minnesota after making her WNBA debut with the team in 2022. Milić appeared in 31 games for the Lynx, starting in four games while averaging six points and three rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.

After the announcement of these five signings, which are likely just the start of Minnesota’s offseason moves, the Lynx roster now stands at 10 players. Players also on Minnesota’s roster as of now are Nepheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers, Jessica Shepard and Natalie Achonwa (who won’t play in 2023 due to pregnancy).