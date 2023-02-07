SBN Reacts Survey: Where Should Wolves Look to Improve at NBA Trade Deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Timberwolves fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re getting to the dealmaking stages of 2023 NBA Trade Deadline week.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, that could mean an exciting shot in the arm and an opportunity for the grass to be greener on the other side for the players, teams and fans involved. However, it also may be a quiet week considering the way the Wolves have played over the last six weeks or so combined with Karl-Anthony Towns’ upcoming reintegration when he returns from his calf strain sometime after the All-Star break (February 17-23).

But the allure of the deadline is real, especially considering the Timberwolves have joined the upper echelon of NBA teams that have legitimate sights on competing for a spot in their respective conference’s finals. With an injury to Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker’s nagging groin injury, the Los Angeles Clippers’ fragile health situation and the Sacramento Kings’ overachievement to this point, I would understand why the Wolves feel like they have a legit shot in the Western Conference considering their place as the No. 8 seed that is just 2.5 games back of the No. 3 seed and 4.5 games back of the No. 2 seed.

We’ve already seen the Dallas Mavericks take a major swing for Kyrie Irving in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets that now casts doubt over Kevin Durant’s future with the franchise and could create more seismic trades this week.

With the West there for the taking, where do you want to see President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and his talented front office focus their search efforts as the team evaluates potential trades?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/QJ8JH4/">Please take our survey</a>

Get your vote in and join the discussion down in the comments! Results will be posted on Thursday before the trade deadline.