Reaching Ridiculous Records: Timberwolves Edition

LeBron James has done it. He has surpassed one of my favorite players, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as the all-time leader in career points scored in the NBA. It’s one of those “Damn, I feel old,” moments as I still recall watching the first game of his career against my hometown Sacramento Kings in 2003.

Time sure does fly.

As LeBron continues to extend the record, I begin thinking about some of our own records. Will When will Anthony Edwards be passing LeBron’s record?

According to my math, Anthony Edwards is on pace to break Kareem's all-time scoring record against the Las Vegas Lions on February 12th, 2039.



Edwards will break LeBron's new scoring record against the San Diego Lakers on October 29th, 2041.



Waiting to verify with @jakesgraphs — Leo S (@Y0Leo) January 26, 2023

Until then, let’s take a look at some of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise records. Most of us are privy to the fact that Kevin Garnett owns almost every all-time record for Minnesota. His Hall of Fame level play put him atop leaderboards, but it was his loyalty to the Wolves which kept him there.

What’s also frequently lost in all of KG’s greatness is how much of an ironman he was. Garnett played at least 76 games in 11 of his first 12 seasons in a Timberwolves uniform. The lone season where Garnett played 47 games was in the lockout shortened ‘98-’99 season where teams only played 50 matches. That’s a grand total of 927 games out of a maximum 952 (97.4%). Father Time took his toll on KG though, as he only appeared in just 43 of 164 games in his final two seasons back in Minnesota before his unceremonious retirement. That said, it’s unlikely we will ever see players of this generation suit up as regularly as Garnett did.

Let’s review some of the all-time Wolves records and see if any current players may one day break them.

Total Points - 19,201 (Kevin Garnett)

Closest to Breaking the Record: Karl-Anthony Towns (11,606)

Candidate Most Likely to Break the Record: Anthony Edwards

When you’re talking about a player who’s just 18 spots behind LeBron in points scored, I’d say it’s pretty unlikely any active player is likely to surpass him. KG scored 73.6% of his points in a Timberwolves jersey and it still remains almost 8,000 ahead of the runner-up. If Karl-Anthony Towns has a shot at breaking this record, he would have to average about 22 points in 70 games per season for the next five years. It’s not unrealistic, though his greatest challenge may be health.

That said, I would put my money on Anthony Edwards. He is sitting at 4,310 points scored, but is on a scintillating pace. It would take him just nine more 70-game seasons at his current average of 24.7 points per game to break that record. With the way Ant’s skills are growing and the league-wide scoring explosion, I could see it happening. Then again, Mo Williams or Corey Brewer could always return.

Total Rebounds - 10,718 (Kevin Garnett)

Closest to Breaking the Record: Karl-Anthony Towns (5,637)

Candidate Most Likely to Break the Record: Karl-Anthony Towns

KAT is more than halfway to KG’s record and although he has a new frontcourt partner in Rudy Gobert, he should still be averaging close to 9.0 rebounds per game for the foreseeable future. In just eight more 70-game seasons, that would put him right at the record. This one should be well within reach.

Total Assists - 4,216 (Kevin Garnett)

Closest to Breaking the Record: Ricky Rubio (3,424)

Candidate Most Likely to Break the Record: No one

Is Ricky Rubio going to return back home to Minnesota for a third time? It would probably have to take that in order for anyone to break KG’s record (Ricky would only need to average 11.3 assists in 70 games). I would throw Edwards in as a contender as his playmaking has been on display this season. I still find it unlikely that he will continue with his 29.3 USG% with a healthy team around him. Ant is currently 26th in franchise total assists, right behind Marko Jarić, and would need to average about 5.0 assists for ten 70-game seasons to come close.

Karl-Anthony Towns becomes the @Timberwolves franchise leader in threes made! pic.twitter.com/zkxa3aYYbT — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2021

Total 3-PT Field Goals - 817 (Karl-Anthony Towns)

Closest to Breaking the Record: Anthony Edwards (538)

Candidate Most Likely to Break the Record: Anthony Edwards

KAT may go down in history as the best three-point shooting big man in the history of the game, a feat that should not be downplayed. However, just three seasons into Anthony Edwards career, he is already just 279 three-pointers behind Towns. Many pundits were harsh on Ant’s perimeter shooting ability coming into the NBA, but he has proven them wrong. When it’s all said in done, these two teammates will likely go down as number one and two in the all-time Wolves ranks.

Total Steals - 1,315 (Kevin Garnett)

Closest to Breaking the Record: Ricky Rubio (845)

Candidate Most Likely to Break the Record: No one

This one could also be difficult to pass. Ant would need ten 70-game seasons of averaging 1.5 steals to pass KG. This challenge is more a testament to how great Garnett was on the defensive end than it is an indictment about any active player. Maybe Edwards could get some Memphis Grizzlies home cooking in the box scores and one day overtake this record.

Total Blocks - 1,590 (Kevin Garnett)

Closest to Breaking the Record: Karl-Anthony Towns (677)

Candidate Most Likely to Break the Record: No one

Similar to his rebounding numbers, KAT’s block numbers have fallen off significantly in his eighth season as he starts next to Gobert. Once touted as an elite defender in the paint, Towns’ reputation has soured in that regard. He is teetering closer to 1.0 blocks per game for his career and history has shown that block numbers will tail off significantly as bigs get older. Meanwhile, Rudy won’t likely have enough games played to come close to Garnett’s impressive number.

Points in a Single Game - 60 (Karl-Anthony Towns)

Closest to Breaking the Record: Karl-Anthony Towns (56)

Candidate Most Likely to Break the Record: Anthony Edwards

Last season was one for the ages. Not only were the vibes at a near all-time high, but the product was nearly as good. We saw KAT break his own single-game points record in impressive fashion, pouring in 60 against a Gregg Popovich Spurs team. Now it feels like we’re seeing a 50-point game in the NBA every week. Edwards has yet to hit that mark, but it’s a foregone conclusion that he will. Ant is still only 21 and is nowhere near his prime.

3-PT Field Goals in a Single Game - 11 (Malik Beasley)

Closest to Breaking the Record: Anthony Edwards (10)

Candidate Most Likely to Break the Record: Anthony Edwards

The Wolves Back era also provided the Timberwolves with a new record in three pointers made in a single game. Malik went off for 11 treys against the Thunder, breaking Edwards’ previous record of 10 set just three months prior. His flame throwing tendencies has helped him reach eight three pointers twice. Ant holds three of Minnesota’s six best three point performances and it won’t be long before that number grows.

