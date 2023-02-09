Report: Timberwolves to Waive Bryn Forbes, Finalize Mike Conley Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves are waiving Bryn Forbes, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

The Timberwolves are waiving guard Bryn Forbes to help make room on the roster to complete yesterday’s trade, sources tell @TheAthletic — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 9, 2023

Forbes really struggled in Minnesota, but was very well-liked in the locker room. And from what I know, did not make problems after being removed from the rotation.



Also heard he poured Red Bull into his pregame coffees, which is gross, but made me like him more for some reason. https://t.co/NkVyahH3Rt — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 9, 2023

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly needed to create a roster spot in order to complete the reported trade that sends D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Los Angeles Lakers, Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and three second-round picks to the Wolves, and Russell Westbrook and a 2027 top-four protected first-round pick to the Utah Jazz.

Given that the trade still is yet to be officially announced some 17 hours after it was reported, it makes sense that Connelly and his front office were exploring other avenues to create the roster spot rather than just waiving Forbes. The Wolves would be left with roughly $11.7 million in luxury tax space with the trade as presently constructed, a significant amount for a team that is all-in on winning now.

But waiving Forbes signals that the Wolves are unlikely to make a trade that accomplishes opening up a roster spot.

However, that does not mean that Minnesota is done making any deals today. Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Naz Reid are all players whose names have been circulating in trade rumors over the last few days, but are also three guys who are very capable of helping this team win games in the interim, with or without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Nowell scored a career-high 30 points in a big win over the Jazz last night and has played much better since Jordan McLaughlin returned from his calf strain on Sunday night. Prince is an exceptional catch-and-shoot option who recorded seven assists in the first half alone on Wednesday, and can play in switching concepts defensively. And Reid is a guy who has largely played very well in filling the void Towns left behind, prompting the Wolves to reportedly expressed interest in signing Reid to a long-term contract extension.

No matter what happens over the next 90 minutes, the Wolves are in a much better spot than they were 24 hours ago.