Report: Timberwolves Reunion With Patrick Beverley Is ‘In the Works’

According to our good friend Dane Moore, a Patrick Beverley reunion in Minnesota is “in the works, via the buyout market.”

Moore added that multiple playoff teams are interested in Pat Bev.

The potential move comes on the heels of the Los Angeles Lakers trading Beverley and a second-round pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Mo Bamba, who is currently suspended for his altercation with Austin Rivers at Target Center last weekend.

Minnesota currently does not have a roster spot, so they would likely have to waive one of Nate Knight or Austin Rivers to make the move work. The Timberwolves could hypothetically make another trade in the coming minutes, but that seems unlikely considering how much easier it is to simply waive one player.

Beverley would bring additional perimeter defense help and shore up the Wolves’ backup guard rotation as depth that may not even be in the rotation right away given Jordan McLaughlin’s return from injury and Austin Rivers’ emergence as a high-level backup guard. Beverley would bring back shooting and additional ball-handling next to Anthony Edwards as well; he is connecting on 37.5% of his 3-pointers over the last 15 games after a slow start to the season.

That slow start caused many to tab Beverley as “washed” but we all saw the impact he made down the stretch of last season, during the Play-In Game, and throughout the first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The beloved veteran presence proved he was still more than capable of disrupting the play of superstars like Ja Morant and Paul George. If he can do that and knock down 3s at a near-40% clip, there is absolutely a place for him on the team’s roster.

Beverley left the organization on good terms and there’s no question that he still holds good relationships with Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta and guys like Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels, based on how he was received in the Timberwolves matchups with the Lakers earlier this year.

