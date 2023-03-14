Minnesota Lynx All-25 Team Player Announcement Tracker

As the Minnesota Lynx gear up to celebrate their 25th season in 2023, the franchise is announcing the 25 best players in Lynx history, with five players each week.

Each week of the month, Minnesota is highlighting five players as part of the All-25 Team, accompanied by a social media campaign pointing out their contributions to the Lynx franchise on the court and off.

To be qualified for the Lynx All-25 Team, the honor is strictly statistical and award-based, with the list being comprised of players who have scored more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, started over 50 games, were members of two or more WNBA Championship teams, represented Minnesota in the WNBA All-Star Game or were end-of-season WNBA award winners while playing for the Lynx.

Here’s a look at who has been added so far:

Minnesota Lynx All-25 Team

(Through March 13)

Damiris Dantas

Tonya Edwards

Kayla McBride

Janel McCarville

Renee Montgomery

Nicky Anosike

Crystal Dangerfield

Charde Houston

Devereaux Peters

Odyssey Sims

