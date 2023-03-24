KAT Returns + The Wolves Play Big Ball w/ Kyle Theige

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige from SKORNorth to discuss the return of Karl-Anthony Towns and how the Minnesota Timberwolves went big to beat the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The focus of today’s episode is on Karl-Anthony Towns, not only in how he looked individually but in the grand scheme of the Wolves’ new roster. Topics today include...

— What stood out from Karl-Anthony Towns individually, both in terms of how he looked physically and what this game told us about how Chris Finch wants to re-integrate him into the rotation?

— How playing this personnel should change the attention KAT receives defensively, specifically with Naz Reid set to be a rotation mainstay.

— Naz Reid surprisingly stayed in the rotation, led the team in scoring with 26 points and “needs to be in the rotation,” according to Finch. What impact will that have on the rest of the rotation?

— What is it going to take to have a “big” identity on the court, and make teams feel that as a pressure point, opposed to just having tall personnel?

— Why Chris Finch’s proclivity to take a big risk in a major spot made this one of his best coaching games of the season.

— Mike Conley acclimating to Finch’s “random” offensive system, and gaining comfort in Minnesota in general.

— Three days off coming and the potential for the standings to shift with the four teams directly behind the Wolves all tied in the standings. Plus, a look at how many of these remaining games Minnesota needs to win to avoid the Play-In tournament altogether.

