Britt Robson On The Wolves Thinking “Big”, Recapping A Wild Week In Wolves World

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to recap a wild week in Wolves World. From the Anthony Edwards injury in Chicago to the return of Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves apparent commitment to thinking big. Topics for today’s show include...

— How Chris Finch is thinking “big” more than he ever has both in the front court and the back court. What ripple effects does that have on the reserve guards, especially when the Wolves are at full strength?

— The importance of Kyle Anderson and Mike Conley as safety blankets acting as connectors between the Wolves’ star players.

— How Naz Reid proving to be in the rotation changes not only the rotation but the identity of the team this season and into the long-term.

— What do we now think a Naz Reid extension might look like, using players like the New York Knicks’ Isaiah Hartenstein as a baseline? Which teams around the league would be in the market for a backup center like Reid that the Wolves would need to compete with for the unrestricted free agents services?

— If the season started today, how many wins would we predict? Do the same postseason concerns from the pre-season still exist, or how might they be negated?

— Factoring in the fact that Mike Conley wasn’t in Minnesota and Kyle Anderson was dealing with back spasms during the early season look at the KAT-Gobert pairing.

— The Warriors matchup as a stress test for KAT at power forward as well as the coaching staff’s commitment to finding regular minutes for Naz Reid.

