Game Preview #75: Wolves at Warriors

Game Info
- Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37; 7th) at Golden State Warriors (39-36; 6th)
- When: 7:30 PM CT
- Local TV: NBA TV and Bally Sports North (Michael Grady, Jim Petersen, Katie Storm)
- Line: Minnesota +6.5 | Total: 239.5 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Wolves at Warriors
7:30pm CT, Chase Center
» @BallySportsNOR / @NBATV
» @wccoradio
Injury Reports
Minnesota
QUESTIONABLE:
Anthony Edwards - Right Ankle Sprain
Jaylen Nowell - Left Knee Tendinopathy
Karl-Anthony Towns - Right Calf Strain
OUT:
Matt Ryan - Illness
Golden State
PROBABLE:
Gary Payton II - Right Adductor Soreness
OUT:
Andrew Wiggins - Personal Reasons
Andre Iguodala - Left Wrist Surgery
Ryan Rollins - Right Foot Surgery
What to Watch
Ant and KAT (Potentially) Share the Floor For the First Time Since Nov. 28
Watching Edwards and Towns celebrate their recent win on Thursday had Wolves fans smiling and chomping at the bit to have their All-Star guard back in the lineup. Well, tonight might just be the night he makes his return.
There’s ‘strong optimism’ that Anthony Edwards could make his return on Sunday night, meaning Minnesota’s star duo could take the floor together for the first time in nearly four months.
If they’re both active, it will no doubt give the Timberwolves a massive scoring boost (one we haven’t seen much this season) in a game they will need every bit of offense they can get.
Jaden McDaniels, Scoring Extraordinaire?
Averaging 21.5 points in his last four contests, it’s truly a wonderful sight to see Jaden McDaniels take his offensive game to the next level.
He’s gained confidence in his off-the-dribble game, and it’s added a few more feet to an already vaulted ceiling of potential for the third-year forward.
He’s shooting a blistering 52% from behind the arc in the last four games, on just over five attempts per game.
There isn’t much else to say or do (other than smile from ear to ear), as it’s amazing to see McDaniels taking another step in his offensive development at a critical point in the season.
Tightly Contested Western Conference Playoff Race
With just eight games remaining (including Sunday), the Timberwolves sit at No. 7 in the Western Conference standings. They’re a game and a half back of the Warriors, meaning the implications of tonight’s game are huge. Just two games separate the seven and 12 seed, making the Play-In Tournament anyone’s to claim.
Following Sunday’s matchup, the Wolves will take on the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers in their next four (and a meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans on April 9).
Their work is cut out for them, as they couldn’t ask for a better stretch to distance themselves in the standings. It certainly won’t be easy, but wins against Golden State and Los Angeles would surely be significant.
Notable results/other games from Sunday:
Dallas Mavericks 104, Charlotte Hornets 110
Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trailblazers
Karl-Anthony Towns
In his return on Thursday, Karl-Anthony Towns put up 22 points on 8-for-18 shooting, including making two of his three attempts from deep. Two of his 22 points sealed the game for the Wolves, as KAT drew a foul and knocked down two free throws to put the dagger in the Hawks.
Although conditioning will come back slowly, Towns settled into the lineup quite well. It was the best we’d seen him fit with Rudy Gobert all year, and even though it was just one game, it’s encouraging nonetheless.
Picking up a crucial win without Edwards did wonders for Minnesota’s place in the standings, as they would be tied with the No. 10/11 spot with the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder had they lost to Atlanta. However, they now sit at No. 7 with the opportunity to make up significant ground with the meeting with the No. 6 Warriors on Sunday night.
