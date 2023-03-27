Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 15: One Season Ends, Three Remain for Lynx Players

As March Madness continues and with the WNBA Draft now just two weeks away, that means the WNBA season is nearing a start for the Minnesota Lynx and the rest of the league.

This offseason, four Lynx players have spent their offseasons overseas, with the quartet of Kayla McBride, Jessica Shepard, Bridget Carleton and Tiffany Mitchell taking the court in Turkey, Italy, Spain and Australia.

Last week in the 14th edition of our Lynx Offseason Update, McBride, Shepard and Carleton continued their seasons and playoff runs, while Mitchell saw her postseason journey come to an end in Australia. This week, the trio of Lynx still taking the court a few more playoff runs concluded while play resumed in various leagues across the globe.

Let’s take a look at how the Lynx have performed overseas in the 15th edition of our Offseason Update.

Kayla McBride

Fenerbahçe — EuroLeague — Istanbul, Turkey

Over the last week, McBride hit the court for one Turkey-KBSL game, a showdown against Cankaya on March 22.

In that game, McBride appeared in a season-low 16 minutes due to the blowout nature of the game which resulted in Fenerbahçe winning 105-44. Over that span, she posted nine points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

This offseason, McBride is averaging 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and one steal over 29.2 minutes in 17 Turkey-KBSL appearances. She has also averaged 15 points, 3.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 33.6 minutes during 16 EuroLeague games this offseason.

Over the next week, McBride and Fenerbahçe will face Rize on March 28 and Ormanspor on April 3 in Turkey-KBSL action. McBride and her Turkish club are also awaiting the resumption of the EuroLeague playoffs, which will occur in the semifinals on April 14 against Schio.

Jessica Shepard

Umana Reyer Venezia — Italy Serie A1/EuroCup — Venice, Italy

Shepard and Umana Reyer Venzia took part in two games over the past week, facing Galatasaray in the EuroCup semifinals on March 23 and San Giovanni in an Italy-Serie A1 battle on March 26.

In the postseason battle against Galatasaray, Shepard posted 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes, but Umana Reyer Venezia saw their postseason run in EuroCup action come to an end. On March 26 against San Giovanni, Shepard finished with team-high marks of 13 points and eight rebounds over 21 minutes during a 67-51 win.

This offseason, Shepard has averaged 16.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 29.8 minutes in 12 EuroCup games. She has averaged 20.9 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28.6 minutes over 21 Italy-Serie A1 games.

Over the next week, Shepard and Umana Reyer Venezia will take part in one game, an Italy-Serie A1 contest against San Martino on April 3.

Bridget Carleton

Perfumerías Avenida — EuroLeague — Salamanca, Spain

Carleton appeared in two games with Perfumerías Avenida this week, taking the floor in the EuroLeague quarterfinals against USK Prague on March 22 followed by a Spain-LF Endesa battle against Estudiantes on March 26.

In the third game of the EuroLeague quarterfinals series against USK Prague, Carleton tallied 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during a 78-72 loss that ended Perfumerías Avenida’s run in the EuroLeague playoffs. On March 26 against Estudiantes in Spain-LF Endesa play, Carlton posted 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 35 minutes during a 74-66 defeat.

So far this offseason, Carleton has averaged 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes during 12 EuroLeague contests, while averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 26 minutes in 15 Spain-LF Endesa games.

Over the next week, Carleton and Perfumerías Avenida will compete in a Spain-LF Endesa game against Barcelona CBS on April 3.

Thanks for reading another edition of our Lynx Offseason Update. See you back here next week for another update on the Lynx players.