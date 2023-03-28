With a New Identity, the Timberwolves Keep Winning

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige from SKORNorth to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves peaking at a perfect time to save their season. With consecutive wins over the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors and now Sacramento Kings, the Wolves appear to have an identity coming together that makes you believe they’re as in the mix as any team of the Western Conference’s large middle class.

Topics Dane and Kyle get into on the pod today include...

— How did an identity come together before it was too late? How should we be assigning the credit for that development?

— Did the Mike Conley trade save the Wolves’ ability to meet preseason expectations this year? Does it change your perspective of the Rudy Gobert acquisition?

— The value of consistently playing in close games. How has it helped the young guys grow up, while also validating the team’s veteran leadership?

— What has gone into the best season of Kyle Anderson’s career? Is it realistic to expect this level of play to improve moving forward?

— Finch intentional about going to Jaden McDaniels early and often on Monday night against the Kings after McDaniels struggled the night before against the Warriors. How important will that be in the playoffs against sub-par defenders?

— Should Naz Reid be considered a core piece of the roster? If so, how might the team go about retaining free agent to be this offseason?

— Player comparisons for Naz Reid. LeBron James? Prime Anthony Davis? (but seriously, what he’s doing is insane).

— Riffing on the recent brilliance of Gobert.

