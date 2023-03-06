Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 12: Lynx Quartet Puts Forth Strong Performances Overseas

It’s officially March Madness season, which means the WNBA season continues to inch closer with training camps commencing in about a month and a half.

As we gear up for the year ahead, a quartet of Lynx players continue to spend their offseasons overseas, with Kayla McBride, Jessica Shepard, Bridget Carleton and Tiffany Mitchell taking the court in Turkey, Italy, Spain and Australia.

Last week in the 11th edition of our Lynx Offseason Update, we updated you on how McBride, Shepard, Carleton and Mitchell have performed overseas, with all four of the players shining for their respective teams. This week, each player took the floor in one game while putting forth strong performances across the globe.

Let’s take a look at how the Lynx have performed overseas in the 12th edition of our Offseason Update.

Kayla McBride

Fenerbahçe — EuroLeague — Istanbul, Turkey

Over the last week, McBride appeared in one of the two games with Fenerbahçe, the first game being a EuroLeague contest on March 1 followed by a Turkey-KBSL game on March 4.

McBride took the court in the March 1 battle against Bourges in EuroLeague action, sitting out the second game of the week against Bellona Kayseri in a Turkey-KBSL matchup. In her lone appearance, McBride posted 17 points and a season-high six steals over 34 minutes during the 90-76 victory.

So far this offseason, McBride is averaging 20.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 29.5 minutes in 15 Turkey-KBSL appearances. She has also averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 34.6 minutes during 14 EuroLeague games this offseason.

Over the next week, McBride and Fenerbahçe are scheduled to play Nesibe Aydin on March 6, Galatasaray on March 9 and Cankaya Universitesi on March 11 in a trio of Turkey-KBSL games.

Jessica Shepard

Umana Reyer Venezia — Italy Serie A1/EuroCup — Venice, Italy

Shepard was back in action with Umana Reyer Venzia over the past week, taking the court in one EuroCup contest on March 2.

In the battle against Elitzur Ramla in EuroCup action, Shepard tallied a double-double of 14 points and a season-high-tying 15 rebounds along with five assists over 35 minutes during a 59-48 victory. That double-double is her 15th in 28 games in both EuroCup and Italy-Serie A1 play.

This offseason, Shepard has averaged 16.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.7 minutes in 10 EuroCup games this year. She has averaged 19.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.7 minutes over 18 Italy-Serie A1 contests.

Over the next week, Shepard and Umana Reyer Venezia will play Schio on March 8 and Libertas Moncalieri on March 12 in Italy-Serie A1 action.

Bridget Carleton

Perfumerías Avenida — EuroLeague — Salamanca, Spain

Carleton appeared in one of two games with Perfumerías Avenida this week, taking the floor in a EuroLeague contest on March 1 against Uni Girona CB. She did not appear in the 78-61 win over Baloncesto Leganes in Spain-LF Endesa action on March 4.

In a 74-63 win over Uni Girona CB on March 1, Carlton recorded another double-digit scoring total with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes of play. That double-digit outing is her sixth in nine EuroLeague games.

So far this offseason, Carleton has averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.6 steals in 29.4 minutes during nine EuroLeague contests, while averaging 11.1 points, five rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 26.4 minutes in 12 Spain-LF Endesa games.

Over the next week, Carleton and Perfumerías Avenida will play once, a Spain-LF Endesa showdown against Barcalona CBS on March 12.

Tiffany Mitchell

Melbourne — WNBL — Melbourne, Australia

Mitchell, the top scorer in the Women’s National Basketball League this season, took the court with Melbourne in one game of the past week, a battle against Sydney Uni Flames on March 4.

In that game, Mitchell tallied 24 points, four rebounds and one assist in just 27 minutes during a 100-60 blowout victory.

Mitchell appeared in 18 regular-season games for Melbourne this offseason, averaging a WNBL-leading 20.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Mitchell and Melbourne concluded the WNBL regular season on March 4, with the postseason beginning March 8.

That will do it in another edition of the Lynx Offseason Update. Enjoy the rest of free agency and the offseason as we continue to approach the 2023 season.