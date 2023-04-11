Anthony Edwards Has a Shoe...Before His Signature Shoe

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards is inevitable.

A clause in his shoe contract with adidas stated he would get his own signature shoe if he were to make the All-Star game. Check box one.

Signature shoes normally take at least a year to get done from the design phase to release, so the incoming signature show from Edwards is still a ways out.

But inevitability is inevitability. A shoe collaboration between Edwards, Marvel, and Edwards’ shoe deal partner adidas is on shelves now.

Ant Man x Ant Man ​



In collaboration with @marvel, @theantedwards_ introduces the official "Ant Man" BYW SELECT colorway, inspired by the Marvel superhero and Ant's long-time nickname.



Available now on https://t.co/UoZlZDvrs2. #SELECT #adidasBasketball pic.twitter.com/QidyNdS9Lt — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) April 10, 2023

Edwards debuted this color way during all star weekend. The Core Black/Better Scarlet/Iron Metallic colorway of the adidas BYW SELECT shoes feature a velcro tongue that you can attach a Marvel logo, “ANT-MAN” logo, or the logo of Edwards’ personal brand.

You might also recognize another color way of the shoe that Ant primarily wears and seems to prefer.

Again, this is not the anticipated signature shoe that will be coming out with his name on it. Just a collaborative color way. But Edwards will join a select group of Wolves players with their own shoe. KG had the Nike “Air Garnett”s, Starbury would obviously eventually had his. Kevin Love even had a signature shoe in like, 2010 with a Chinese sporting goods company called 361 degrees.

But there don’t seem to be a lot of Wolves players that have eclipsed this level of marketability. And that’s a pretty cool secondary thing to have.

Edwards had changed back to using the BYW selects after a stretch of games in the newer Harden 7s from adidas. One of the games in that stretch included the March 17 game in Chicago in which Ant sprained his ankle.

Pairs of the Core Black/Better Scarlet/Iron Metallic adidas BYW SELECT shoes can be found here.