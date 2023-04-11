Reacts Survey: What Was the Worst Part of Sunday’s Wolves Win Over the Pelicans?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Timberwolves fans and fans across the country.

I still can’t quite believe that Sunday was real, and I know I’m not alone in that. As surreal as it was, everything that transpired in a span of 90 minutes felt like the final exam of the semester from hell. And boy, were we prepared. The first test was Karl-Anthony Towns’ calf injury, the mid-term was the player’s only meeting on New Years Eve, the third test was split between the trade deadline and Anthony Edwards’ injury. We didn’t even have to study!

And similarly to a final exam, some students walked away thrilled with what transpired in that lecture hall, while others were furious before moving to a freeing, “screw it” state of acceptance in preparation for what comes next.

To take the temperature of the fan base, we’ve got a survey centered around the most frustrating part of Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Was it Rudy Gobert throwing a punch at Kyle Anderson in a second quarter huddle? Did Jaden McDaniels trying his luck with a right hook (unknowingly) to a concrete wall ruin the season for you? Or maybe you were more frustrated at how the media circus transpired afterwards, from leaked quotes from the interaction between Gobert and Anderson, the halftime locker room, and the leaked audio of Anderson in the back hallway expressing his frustration with the Timberwolves’ handling of Gobert.

No matter what frustrated you most, you’re not alone. But the good news is the Wolves have an opportunity in front of them tonight to rewrite some of the talk about them in rather extraordinary fashion.