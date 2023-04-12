Hitting the Hardwood: WNBA Insider Khristina Williams Talks Path into Reporting, Covering the WNBA, Lynx Offseason and More

The Hitting the Hardwood podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by WNBA Insider and the founder of Girls Talk Sports TV Khristina Williams to talk some WNBA and Lynx ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

Williams can be found on Twitter at @Khristina and you can follow her work at Girls Talk Sports TV, during MSG Networks show The Betting Exchange and elsewhere.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Williams’ journey to where she is today in becoming one of the most well-respected WNBA insiders and reporters, and how she got introduced to breaking news.

— What Williams enjoys about being involved in the WNBA and women’s basketball in general.

— Outlook on the 2023 WNBA Draft class and the potential of the talent in this year’s class of prospects.

— The future of the league and potential of expansion, both with rosters and with teams, as well as what the best markets and avenues are to accomplish that.

— Thoughts on the offseason thus far for the Minnesota Lynx and what the team might look like in 2023.

— Williams’ favorite memories she has experienced while covering the WNBA to this point in her career.

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

