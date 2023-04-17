Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 18: McBride Wins Title, Shepard Advances, Carleton Preps for Playoffs

With the WNBA Draft now over, preparations for the upcoming season are underway with training camps commencing on April 30 around the league.

As the Minnesota Lynx continue to finalize their training camp roster, they are hoping they will be joined by a trio of Lynx players who have been playing overseas this offseason, assuming their seasons conclude before training camp begins.

Kayla McBride, Jessica Shepard and Bridget Carleton have continued to represent the Lynx for their respective teams in Turkey, Italy and Spain, with Tiffany Mitchell also participating in overseas action in Australia until her season game to an end a few weeks ago.

Last week in the 17th edition of our Lynx Offseason Update, Shepard and Carleton put together strong performances, while McBride sat out of a playoff contest while preparing for the rest of the postseason. This week, McBride was crowned a champion, Shepard advanced in the postseason and Carleton prepares for the start of a playoff run

Let’s take a look at how the Lynx have performed overseas in the 18th edition of our Offseason Update.

Kayla McBride

Fenerbahçe — EuroLeague — Istanbul, Turkey

Over the last week, McBride and Fenerbahçe resumed the EuroLeague playoffs while also awaiting the resumption of the Turkey-KBSL playoffs this week.

In the EuroLeauge postseason, Fenerbahçe took down Schio in the semifinals on April 14, with McBride posting just two points, three steals, two assists and one rebound over 25 minutes in the 77-70 win. That advanced Fenerbahçe to the EuroLeague Finals against CBK Mersin on April 16, coming away with a 99-60 win to claim the EuroLeague Championship. In that title game, McBride finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes.

This offseason, McBride is averaging 19.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals over 29.2 minutes in 19 Turkey-KBSL appearances. She has also averaged 14.2 points, 3.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 33.1 minutes during 17 EuroLeague games this offseason.

Up next for Fenerbahçe is the semifinal round of the Turkey-KBSL playoffs, with the series against Galatasaray beginning April 18.

Jessica Shepard

Umana Reyer Venezia — Italy Serie A1/EuroCup — Venice, Italy

Shepard and Umana Reyer Venzia wrapped up the Italy Serie A1 quarterfinals over the last week, taking down Ragusa in the second game of the series to complete a sweep.

After topping Ragusa in the first game, Shepard and Umana Reyer Venzia took down Ragusa 71-58 on April 11 with Shepard tallying another double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes.

This offseason, Shepard has averaged 20.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.3 minutes over 23 Italy-Serie A1 games. She has averaged 16.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 29.8 minutes in 12 EuroCup games.

Up next for Umana Reyer Venezia and Shepard is the start of the Italy Serie A1 semifinal round on April 18 against Schio.

Bridget Carleton

Perfumerías Avenida — EuroLeague — Salamanca, Spain

Carleton appeared in one game with Perfumerías Avenida this week, taking the floor in a Spain-LF Endesa contest against Jairis on April 15 to conclude regular-season play.

In that game, Carleton posted nine points, five rebounds and one block over 25 minutes in a 65-55 victory in the season finale. With the regular season over, Carleton and Perfumerías Avenida will kick off the Spain-LF Endesa playoffs on April 20.





Si, a todo esto, estamos en ABRIL … y así viene #LFEndesa pic.twitter.com/oq6bETqgzj — Perfumerías Avenida (@CBAvenida) April 4, 2023

So far this offseason, Carleton has averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.5 minutes in 20 Spain-LF Endesa games, while averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes during 12 EuroLeague contests.

Thanks for reading another edition of our Lynx Offseason Update. See you back here next week for another update on the Lynx players.