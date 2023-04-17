Reacts: Taking Stock of Timberwolves After Blowout Game 1 Loss to Nuggets

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Timberwolves fans and fans across the country.

Well, Game 1 didn’t go quite as expected for the Wolves in their opening battle with the Denver Nuggets, who absolutely demolished Minnesota 109-80.

Karl-Anthony Towns had more turnovers and missed shots (14) than he did points (11).

Anthony Edwards needed 15 shots to score 18 points and got in foul trouble in the third quarter.

Wolves’ Head Coach Chris Finch’s team looked severely unprepared against a Nuggets team that came out determined to throw the first punch and wanted it more.

Rudy Gobert nearly got played off the floor and didn’t look anywhere near 100% on either end of the floor.

Mike Conley only took five shots and scored just eight points.

Minnesota had an offensive rating of 63.2, a net rating of -75.7 and got outscored 25-12 in the nine minutes Towns, Edwards and Gobert played together.

Denver shot 16/39 (41%) from 3, out-rebounded Minnesota 54-38, and outscored the Wolves 16-3 on the fast break.

No matter how you slice it, Game 1 was a night to forget for the Timberwolves and their fans.

Now that we’ve all had a day to digest arguably the worst game of the season, especially considering the stakes, let’s evaluate take stock of where the Timberwolves are at heading into a Game 2 that will determine the momentum of the series when it heads back to Minneapolis for Game 3 on Friday night.

We’re asking three questions this week:

1) Will the Wolves steal Game 2 in Denver?

2) On a scale of 1-10, what is your confidence level in Chris Finch?

3) What do the Wolves need most in Game 2?

KAT to dominate offensively

A healthier Gobert

More scoring from Conley

More efficient play from Ant