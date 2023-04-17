Reacts: Taking Stock of Timberwolves After Blowout Game 1 Loss to Nuggets

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Timberwolves fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
Well, Game 1 didn’t go quite as expected for the Wolves in their opening battle with the Denver Nuggets, who absolutely demolished Minnesota 109-80.
- Karl-Anthony Towns had more turnovers and missed shots (14) than he did points (11).
- Anthony Edwards needed 15 shots to score 18 points and got in foul trouble in the third quarter.
- Wolves’ Head Coach Chris Finch’s team looked severely unprepared against a Nuggets team that came out determined to throw the first punch and wanted it more.
- Rudy Gobert nearly got played off the floor and didn’t look anywhere near 100% on either end of the floor.
- Mike Conley only took five shots and scored just eight points.
- Minnesota had an offensive rating of 63.2, a net rating of -75.7 and got outscored 25-12 in the nine minutes Towns, Edwards and Gobert played together.
- Denver shot 16/39 (41%) from 3, out-rebounded Minnesota 54-38, and outscored the Wolves 16-3 on the fast break.
No matter how you slice it, Game 1 was a night to forget for the Timberwolves and their fans.
Now that we’ve all had a day to digest arguably the worst game of the season, especially considering the stakes, let’s evaluate take stock of where the Timberwolves are at heading into a Game 2 that will determine the momentum of the series when it heads back to Minneapolis for Game 3 on Friday night.
We’re asking three questions this week:
1) Will the Wolves steal Game 2 in Denver?
2) On a scale of 1-10, what is your confidence level in Chris Finch?
3) What do the Wolves need most in Game 2?
- KAT to dominate offensively
- A healthier Gobert
- More scoring from Conley
- More efficient play from Ant
Loading comments...