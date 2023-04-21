Playoff Game Preview #3: Wolves vs Nuggets

Game Info
- Who: #1 Denver Nuggets (2-0) at #8 Minnesota Timberwolves (0-2)
- When: 8:30 PM CT
- Where: Target Center (Minneapolis, MN)
- Local TV: Bally Sports North Extra (Michael Grady, Jim Petersen and Lea B. Olsen)
- National TV: ESPN (Ryan Ruocco, JJ Redick, Jorge Sedano)
- Radio: 102.9 FM The Wolf
- Line: Wolves +2 | Total: 222.5 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Injury Reports
Minnesota
QUESTIONABLE:
- Rudy Gobert — Back Spasms
- Jaylen Nowell — Left Knee Tendinopathy
- Josh Minott — Left Ankle Sprain
OUT:
- Jaden McDaniels — Right Hand Fracture
- Naz Reid — Left Scaphoid Fracture
Denver
PROBABLE:
- Nikola Jokić — Right Wrist Sprain
What To Watch For
What Can or KAT Do?
All eyes are on Karl-Anthony Towns. He’s been in crosshairs of national and local media criticism, and for good reason. KAT has struggled mightily in the playoffs to the tune of 10.5 PTS, 2.0 AST, 4.5 TOV on .296/.250/.500 shooting splits. Woof.
Compare that to his career averages against Denver of 24.1 PTS, 3.7 AST, 2.5 TOV on .540/.405/.850 splits (22 games), there’s bound to be a progression back to the mean. Playoff basketball is certainly different than the regular season, but if the Wolves want to have any chance, they’re going to need KAT back. Will KAT continue to play wild offense with little defensive impact, or will we get the “Best Shooting Center of All-Time” version? Our Mike O’Hagan dug deeper about how Towns can get more involved.
Ant’s Encore
Ya’ll have seen the graphics, headlines, and tweets flying around. Anthony Edwards added to his already impressive resume of accomplishments on Wednesday when he exploded for 41 jaw-dropping points. If he was taking steps towards getting back into the All-Star version of Ant that we were treated to all season, then he took a leap in that direction during game two. I had predicted that the Nuggets would struggle guarding Edwards in our staff predictions piece and that has come to fruition. Hopefully fans will get treated to a similar “Jamal Murray vs. Donovan Mitchell” type duel for the rest of the series.
21-year-olds with a 40-point playoff game:— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 20, 2023
— LeBron James
— Luka Doncic
— Ja Morant
— Tracy McGrady
And now, Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/Z5Fj3oOTI7
Defending the Blue Arrow
In two games, Jamal Murray has posted 64 points, 11 rebounds & 13 assists on .500/.500/.909 shooting splits. That is as much a compliment to Murray as it is an indictment on the Wolves defense. Chris Finch has tried to challenge the 26-year-old guard to beat them with his jumper and, well, he has. 15 of his 22 makes have come from outside the paint. Will Finch continue to employ deep drop? Andy Larsen, who covers the Utah Jazz, doesn’t think that’s such a wise idea.
You can’t just go Gobert drop against Jamal Murray in the playoffs— Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) April 20, 2023
- signed, the Utah Jazz
Predictions
- KAT dominates the game with his offensive skills, popping off for an efficient 37 point, 8 rebound, 9 assist night. He will continue to draw sneers from fans & observers, asking the timeless “Why doesn’t he just do this every night?” question.
- (My prediction from Sunday) KAT earns the postgame on-court interview after a victory in Minnesota and The Internet continues to demonstrate that they have no understanding of what code-switching is.
- Wolves back: 117-103.
Loading comments...