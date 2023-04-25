Writer and Comedian Chelsea Leite Talks Canadian Basketball, Lynx and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Toronto-based NBA/WNBA writer and comedian Chelsea Leite to talk about Canadian basketball, the Lynx connection to Canada, and much more!

Leite can be found on Twitter @chelsealeite and you can find her WNBA content at Winsidr as well as WNBA and NBA content on other outlets.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Chelsea’s journey to where she is today covering both the NBA and WNBA as well as her life as a comedian.

— The interest of the WNBA and women’s basketball in Canada and specifically in the Toronto area.

— Discussion of a potential expansion in the WNBA, what it might look like and why the Toronto area would make for a good expansion city.

— The first-ever Canada game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky in May in Toronto.

— Chelsea’s thoughts on the Lynx offseason thus far and what the expectations for the team might be in 2023.

— Rapid-fire questions to round out the show.

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Like, Subscribe, Review and Follow Hitting the Hardwood

Hitting the Hardwood is your home for the best in-depth analysis coverage, conversations and news surrounding the Lynx and the WNBA, and the only audio destination for Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans.

Make sure to like, subscribe, review and follow Hitting the Hardwood wherever you get your podcasts and follow the podcast on Twitter at @HittingHardwood so you never miss the latest Lynx podcast and news.

You can also become a Hitting the Hardwood patreon member to get a more exclusive experience with this podcast and other content. As a patreon member, you will get early access to podcasts before anyone else, receive exclusive and bonus content you can’t find elsewhere, have the ability to ask questions and provide podcast topic/guest suggestions, get your name on the VIP Wall of Fame, and even have the ability to be a guest with Mitchell Hansen on the podcast.

If you would like to sign up for the weekly Hitting the Hardwood Newsletter, sign up for free to start getting newsletters sent right to your inbox every Wednesday.