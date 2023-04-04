Hitting the Hardwood: Winsidr’s Aryeh Schwartz Talks Augustus Fandom, Lynx Offseason, 2023 Expectations and More

The Hitting the Hardwood podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year. Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On the first episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Aryeh Schwartz from Winsidr to discuss all things Lynx. Schwartz is the founder, editor-in-chief and podcast host at Winsidr, which provides WNBA coverage and analysis year-round.

Schwartz, a Minnesota native who now lives in Washington D.C., can be found on Twitter at @WinsidrAryeh and you can listen to his podcast, Winsidr Show, wherever you get your podcasts.

Topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Schwartz talks about his fandom of Minnesota Lynx legend Seimone Augustus, discussing why he believes Money Mone is one of the greatest of all time. Hansen and Schwartz share stories and some interactions they’ve personally had with Augustus over the years while covering the WNBA.

— The Lynx offseason thus far and the moves, or lack thereof, made so far. Hansen and Schwartz answer the question of if Minnesota has done enough to improve so far this offseason.

— Opens Minnesota might have in the WNBA Draft on April 10, including who the Lynx might select with the second overall pick or if they try to trade that pick.

— Expectations for the Lynx in 2023. Hansen and Schwartz discuss whether or not Minnesota is better at this point than it was a season ago.

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Hitting the Hardwood is your home for the best in-depth analysis coverage, conversations and news surrounding the Lynx and the WNBA.

