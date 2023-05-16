ESPN’s Kevin Pelton Talks WNBA Landscape, 2023 Predictions, Realistic Lynx Expectations and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Kevin Pelton, who covers both the NBA and WNBA for ESPN and is the co-host of The Fabulous Peltoncast.

Find Pelton on Twitter @kpeltonWBB and find his great NBA and WNBA content on ESPN all year long.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Thoughts on the busy offseason in the WNBA and what took place on teams throughout the league.

— Impressions on teams thus far leading into the start of the 2023 regular season.

— Tiering the 12 teams in the league, from title contenders to sleepers, middle of the pack and bottom four teams.

— Bold predictions in 2023 and what might surprise some people throughout the summer.

— The offseason that was for the Minnesota Lynx and a break down of the team that is currently constructed in Minnesota.

— Expectations for the Lynx and what the best-case and worst-case scenarios are for the team this year.

— Rapid fire questions including Pelton’s title favorites, his picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year and more!

