Minnesota Lynx Waive Brea Beal, No. 24 Overall Pick in 2023 WNBA Draft

A few days prior to the deadline to finalize regular-season rosters for the Minnesota Lynx and the other 11 teams in the WNBA, the Lynx continue to narrow down the training camp with the most recent player being one of their rookies.

On Tuesday, Minnesota announced it had waived rookie guard Brea Beal, who was selected out of South Carolina with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

With the Lynx, Beal appeared in both preseason games while averaging a combined 13.3 minutes on the court. Over that stretch, her defense was primarily showcased while being held scoreless in both appearances. Beal’s best performance of the preseason came during the preseason finale against Chicago in Canada, where she notched one assist, one steal and one block in 10 minutes of play.

Beal, who finished her collegiate career at South Carolina with 847 points, 685 rebounds, 214 assists and 105 steals while being part of the 2022 National Championship team, could still find a landing spot in the WNBA if another team wants to take a chance on her. It just won’t happen with the Lynx at the start of the regular season.

As for her stay in Minnesota, it was more so the lack of roster spots available that likely resulted in her being on the outside looking in. And the Lynx could be prioritizing a player who can contribute a bit more offensively than Beal had in two preseason contests.

The news of Beal’s departure could signify that the Lynx are leaning towards keeping fellow rookie Taylor Soule on the roster this season. Soule has put on a strong performance so far this preseason, likely resulting in Minnesota holding onto her at least until the roster finalization deadline while parting ways with Beal now.

Regardless, Minnesota still has a few additional roster decisions to make ahead of the deadline to finalize the roster at 4 p.m. CT on Thursday.