What Will Anthony Edwards’ Summer Look Like?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer, Chris Hine, from the Star Tribune, to discuss Chris’ recent story on Anthony Edwards — a one-on-one interview, in which Edwards reflects on the season, lays out his plan for the summer, and describes how he’s trying to become the greatest shooting guard of all-time by “catching his boy M.J.”. Some of the specific topics from the story that Dane and Chris discuss include.

— What Edwards says his approach to late-game offense will be next season. How will that be different from his approach this season?

— How Edwards is growing, and has room to grow, in his ability to read opposing defenses. Some discussion on how Ant improving in those areas can unlock a new level to his game.

— Ant’s “superpower” of getting to the rim. How did that ability grow this past season? How can Edwards take that aspect of his arsenal to new heights and make an All-NBA team next season?

— What does chasing Michael Jordan actually look like?

— Edwards announced his plans to work out with Rudy Gobert in France and fellow rising fourth-year star Jaden McDaniels in Minneapolis this summer. How might that be beneficial to him and the team as a whole?

— What does being in “the best shape” look like for Edwards? How have his habits changed in that department since he entered the league last season? What has he seen to make him want to improve in that area?

— Edwards is eligible for a max contract extension this summer. What might the financials of that look like if he signs it?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

Sign up today for a 14-day free trial of Aura’s digital security at Aura.com/Dane