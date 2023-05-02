 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canis Pulsus Vol. 26 - ‘22-’23 Memories & Awards

Relive some of your favorite games & moments from the season, and tell us who you think deserves the end of season awards.

By Leo Sun
/ new

Now that we’ve all had some time for some space after this wild season, why not come back and relive those good times? In a year full of negative storylines and feelings, there were actual positive moments and storylines in there as well. We here at Canis Hoopus would love to hear your favorite moments and have you hand out some hardware for your favorite Wolves!

Welcome to Canis Pulsus Vol. 26.

For those of you who have been ignoring this series (for good reason, no offence taken) — Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be celebrating our 34th consecutive championship this year. So now is your time to be the teacher/professor/my mom. How would you grade the performances of each member of the Timberwolves? Also, how would you grade their trade deadline moves?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your vote as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one if game 82 versus the New Orleans Pelicans was your favorite game of the season. Once the polls close, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be sent to ESPN for a feature story.

Canis Pulsus Vol. 26 - ‘22-’23 Memories & Awards

Vote link: https://tinyurl.com/cpulsus26

*Voting ends Thursday, 5/4*

  1. Rank your top 5 favorite games of the season.
  2. Rank your top 3 non-basketball moments of the season.
  3. Who was your Timberwolves MVP for the season?
  4. Who was your Timberwolves DPOY for the season?
  5. Who was your Timberwolves 6MOY for the season?
  6. Who was your Timberwolves Locker Room MVP for the season?
  7. Who was your Timberwolves “Most Impressive Player” for the season?
  8. My current feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

Previous Canis Pulsus Results:

Canis Pulsus Vol. 1 - NBA Draft Edition
Canis Pulsus Vol. 2 - ‘20-’21 Offseason Edition
Canis Pulsus Vol. 3 - ‘20-’21 Season Prediction Edition
Canis Pulsus Vol. 4 - Quarterly Report (2020-2021)
Canis Pulsus Vol. 5 - Coaching Change Edition
Canis Pulsus Vol. 6 - First Semester Grades (2020-2021)
Canis Pulsus Vol. 7 - 3rd Quarter Report (2020-2021)
Canis Pulsus Vol. 8 - Hoopus Awards
Canis Pulsus Vol. 9 - Final Grades and Awards (2020-2021)
Canis Pulsus Vol. X - 2021 NBA Draft & Free Agency Edition
Canis Pulsus Vol. XI - Ben Simmons Edition
Canis Pulsus Vol. XII - ‘21-’22 Predictions
Canis Pulsus Vol. XIII - Quarterly Report 1 (2021-2022)
Canis Pulsus Vol. XIV - Semester 1 Report Cards (2021-2022)
Canis Pulsus Vol. XV - Trade Deadline Reactions
Canis Pulsus Vol. XVI - Quarterly Report 3 (2021-2022)
Canis Pulsus Vol. XVII - Final Report Cards (2021-2022)
Canis Pulsus Vol. XVIII - Memories Edition
Canis Pulsus Vol. XIX - Tim Connelly Edition
Canis Pulsus Vol. XX - 2022 Offseason Reactions
Canis Pulsus Vol. 21 - ‘22-’23 Wolves Predictions
Canis Pulsus Vol. 22 - Quarterly Report 1 (2022-2023)
Canis Pulsus Vol. 23 - First Semester Report Cards (2022-2023)
Canis Pulsus Vol. 24 - Quarterly Report & Trade Grades (2022-2023)
Canis Pulsus Vol. 25 - Semester 2 Report Cards (2022-2023)

Loading comments...