Now that we’ve all had some time for some space after this wild season, why not come back and relive those good times? In a year full of negative storylines and feelings, there were actual positive moments and storylines in there as well. We here at Canis Hoopus would love to hear your favorite moments and have you hand out some hardware for your favorite Wolves!

Welcome to Canis Pulsus Vol. 26.

For those of you who have been ignoring this series (for good reason, no offence taken) — Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be celebrating our 34th consecutive championship this year. So now is your time to be the teacher/professor/my mom. How would you grade the performances of each member of the Timberwolves? Also, how would you grade their trade deadline moves?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your vote as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one if game 82 versus the New Orleans Pelicans was your favorite game of the season. Once the polls close, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be sent to ESPN for a feature story.

Canis Pulsus Vol. 26 - ‘22-’23 Memories & Awards

*Voting ends Thursday, 5/4*

Rank your top 5 favorite games of the season. Rank your top 3 non-basketball moments of the season. Who was your Timberwolves MVP for the season? Who was your Timberwolves DPOY for the season? Who was your Timberwolves 6MOY for the season? Who was your Timberwolves Locker Room MVP for the season? Who was your Timberwolves “Most Impressive Player” for the season? My current feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

