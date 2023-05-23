Canis Hoopus Crew Discusses Lynx Predictions, Expectations, Season Opener and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Jack Borman and Leo Sun for a Canis Hoopus roundtable to welcome the start of the new season.

Check out Borman’s work here at Canis Hoopus and follow him on Twitter at @jrmorman13. Find Sun’s content here at Canis Hoopus and give him a follow on Twitter at @YØLeo.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— An deep dive into the Canis Hoopus roundtable story published before the start of the season.

— A detailed look at what the crew thinks will be the season outcome for Minnesota, their bold predictions for the 2023 campaign, who they believe will win team MVP, and who they think will be the best offseason addition, biggest surprise player and the leading scorer this year.

— Discussion of the Lynx season-opening loss against the Chicago Sky on May 19, including some breakdown of the performance, key takeaways from the game, what the rotations looked like and what we can expect moving forward, and more.

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

