Reacts: What is the Timberwolves’ Most Important Need to Address This Summer?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are likely to run it back with their core four of Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for another season this October, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways for President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and the Wolves’ front office to improve the team on the margins.

For this week’s poll, we’re asking three key questions.

1) Between the backup PG spot, bench scoring on the wing, perimeter defense, and 3-point shooting, which is Minnesota’s most important need to address this summer?

Jordan McLaughlin’s future with the Timberwolves could be murky after he struggled to regain his 2022 form in a season mired by a serious calf strain, so minutes behind incumbent starter Mike Conley could be up for grabs.

Jaylen Nowell is widely expected to leave the team in unrestricted free agency after an up-and-down year in which he couldn’t find a consistent scoring touch.

While Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels did the bulk of the heavy lifting as perimeter defenders before Nickeil Alexander-Walker came on strong down the stretch of the season, McDaniels’ absence in the playoffs highlighted a potential area for growth on the bench, even if NAW returns. A Josh Okogie-type specialist on a minimum contract could make some sense, especially as a spot player in the playoffs next season.

And finally, Minnesota doesn’t have a high volume 3-point shooting specialist. Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Miami’s duo of Max Strus and Duncan Robinson have been crucial to the success of their respective teams, and the Wolves never replaced the void that Beasley left. The Timberwolves shot 39.2% from 3 after the All-Star break, good for second in the NBA, but were just 16th in attempts — a number that should rise next season with Towns in the fold for (hopefully) a full, healthy campaign.

And finally, our last two questions:

2) Should the Timberwolves re-sign Naz Reid if the contract is in between $12-15 million per year?

3) Should the Timberwolves re-sign Nickeil Alexander-Walker if the contract is in between $6-8 million per year?

