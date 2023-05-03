Wolves and Lynx VP of Fan Experience Jeff Munneke Discusses Upcoming Lynx Season, What Fans Can Expect

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President of Fan Experience Jeff Munneke to talk about the upcoming season, what fans can expect and much more!

Find Munneke on Twitter @MinnesotaMunn and learn more about the longest-tenured Wolves and Lynx employee.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Our favorite Minnesota Lynx and WNBA merchandise and where fans can purchase merchandise both at Target Center and elsewhere.

— What it’s like inside of the organization going into the season and how much Munneke looks forward to a new year.

— What fans can expect during Lynx games this season and what Munneke and his staff try to provide fans.

— Upcoming events and activities that will be different at Target Center in 2023.

— The excitement and buzz surrounding the team as training camp gets underway and the season inches closer.

— Some of Munneke’s favorite memories over the years while working for the organization.

— Questions answered by Hansen from Hitting the Hardwood patrons.

