ESPN’s Alexa Philippou Talks All Things WNBA, Goals for Lynx, and More!

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Alexa Philippou, who covers women’s basketball for ESPN.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Thoughts on the WNBA regular season a little over a week into the new year.

— Some early surprises and disappointments early on in the 2023 season.

— Which team has been the best in the league so far and which team has been the worst.

— Expectations for what could take place later on in the regular season and in the playoffs.

— Predictions for the WNBA season.

— Thoughts on the Minnesota Lynx roster that is currently constructed and what we’ve seen from the team thus far.

— What the end goal is for the Lynx. Is it all about development this year or should it be more?

— How Napheesa Collier can grow into her leadership role as the focal point of the franchise

— How the season will end up for Minnesota. Is it another lottery season or will the Lynx make the playoffs?

— Rapid fire questions including MVP prediction, early surprises in the WNBA and favorite memory covering basketball.

