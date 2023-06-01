Minnesota Lynx Unveil 2023 Rebel Edition Jerseys

This year, the Minnesota Lynx are one of five WNBA teams who bring new Rebel Edition threads to the court. Though they were leaked back in March, the official drop finally happened and it did not disappoint.

The WNBA used the theme of “Trace the Lineage,” tasking the Lynx, New York Liberty, Dallas Wings, Washington Mystics, and Indiana Fever to focus on “important moments, muses, and movements in American history and the impact they’ve made on the game.” Sure, the Lynx pay homage to their history as one of the most successful franchises in organized team sports history, but the Lynx have also been on the forefront of facing social justice issues. Therein lies the true importance of this team and these jerseys. Willingness to be leaders in change.

Aesthetically, they are so solid. The beautiful green highlights, showing the Timberwolves how green jerseys should be done. Simple, but bold lettering. Subtle details that remind the league that the Lynx are also leaders on the court. Matching shorts that are a must-cop. Perfection.

Per the official press release by the team, here are some the additional details:

• The Minnesota Lynx have always stood in solidarity with all marginalized communities and their activism.



• The uniform’s black base symbolizes the shirts worn by the team in July 2016, as they protested racial injustice.“



• Change Starts with Us” sits on the belt buckle at the center of it all and repeats down the side tape – amplifying the team’s desire to use its platform in game-changing ways and be leaders on and off the court, by advancing equality and inspiring future generations.



• The on-court achievements of the legendary Lynx squads from the 2010s are celebrated throughout the uniform as well, with a four-line border representing the four championships and the franchise legends who are forever associated with greatness.



• The four embossed lines running up the sides of the uniform represent the athletes who’ve shaped the team over the years, as well as the organization’s four championships. The championship years are also called out and celebrated along the back of the neckline.

Select jerseys are currently available for purchase on the official Minnesota Lynx Team Store website now. I know I’ll be looking at a #24 to add to my collection.

They will be donning these beauties for this first time this Thursday, June 1 at home against the visiting top-ranked Connecticut Sun (4-1). Maybe this will summon enough energy for both the team and audience to power Minnesota to their first win of the season.