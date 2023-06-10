Lynx Legends Return to Target Center for All 25 Team Celebration

After celebrating them on social media over the month of March, the Minnesota Lynx were finally able to celebrate the top players in franchise history in person on Friday night at Target Center.

Following the conclusion of Minnesota’s game against the Indiana Fever, the Lynx held a post-game celebration to recognize the All 25 Team, which honors the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the franchise’s 25th anniversary season.

“It’s been so sweet to see familiar faces, familiar practice court, the city and all the good memories. A lot of appreciation for all that we’ve done,” said Maya Moore, who returned to Target Center and Minnesota for the first time since her playing days. “For us to get a chance to all be in the same building spanning all the decades, I’ve never been in a setting like this with all the Lynx legends. It’s been pretty sweet.”

Most of the Lynx All 25 Team was in attendance Friday night, with a few missing the occasion due to personal reasons or due to currently playing for other WNBA teams.

“If you think of the history, we’re only in our 27th season and to have Glen and Becky (Taylor) be the longest-tenured owners here who have been so supportive of the league over so many years. And to have 19 of the 25 top 25 players that were picked by the organization here tonight, it’s been great,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “It’s been great to see Maya Moore back, Sylvia Fowles, Seimone Augustus, so many of them. It’s great to be here.”

Maya Moore, Rebekkah Brunson, Sylvia Fowles, Lindsay Whalen and Seimone Augustus being introduced tonight at Target Center as the final five members of the #Lynx.



*VIDEO 1 of 2* pic.twitter.com/UFilSZhSk5 — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) June 10, 2023

Following the conclusion of the game against Indiana, the Lynx held an on-court presentation celebrating and recognizing each player on the All 25 Team. It was yet another opportunity for fans to showcase their appreciation for some of the best to ever put on a Lynx uniform.

“What’s nice about this weekend is a bunch of us are here,” Lindsay Whalen said. “We just had this thing, this chemistry that we always wanted to come out on top. ... We always wanted to celebrate each other’s successes.”

The celebratory weekend will conclude on Sunday night when Minnesota retires the jersey of Sylvia Fowles, who will join Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus in the Target Center rafters.