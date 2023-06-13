Carley Knox Discusses Meaning Behind Lynx Rebel Edition Uniforms, All 25 Team and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Minnesota Lynx President of Business Operations, Carley Knox.

Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Knox is in her 12th season with the Lynx and her 17th in the WNBA in 2023. As President of Business Operations, she oversees the day-to-day business operations of the Lynx, including ticket sales and service, logistics, business development with the Lynx President’s Circle and corporate partnerships, budget management, diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, season scheduling, and is the primary liaison between the team and the WNBA on league-wide business, COO, and marketing initiatives.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Discussing the Lynx new Rebel Edition Uniforms that debuted on June 1 and will continue to appear on select games throughout the regular season.

— The meaning behind the Rebel Edition Uniforms and the purpose of each aspect of their design.

— The history of the Lynx using their voices to help raise awareness for a cause or help spark change.

— The Lynx All 25 Team celebration that took place at Target Center from June 9-11.

