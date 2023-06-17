Just when you thought the NBA season was finally taking a break, it’s back! And so are the Wolves. Sure, they don’t have a first round pick (yet). Sure, they have a curious salary cap situation upcoming. Some of those questions may be answered sooner than later though. The NBA draft is taking place on Thursday, June 22nd. NBA free agency officially begins June 30th. It’s time to restart your engines.

Welcome to Canis Pulsus Vol. 27.

For those of you who have been ignoring this series (for good reason, no offense taken) — Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be celebrating our 35th consecutive championship this year. So now is your time to play armchair GM. Who would you acquire in the draft and offseason?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your vote as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you wanted to sign Dillon Brooks. Once the polls close, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be sent to Marc Lore & A-Rod to review.

Canis Pulsus Vol. 27 - 2023 Offseason Edition

*Voting ends Monday, 6/19*

What do you hope the Wolves during the 2023 NBA draft? If the Wolves trade into the 1st round, who would you realistically want them to select? If the Wolves stay with the 53rd pick, who would you realistically want them to select? Who do you think will be the best player from this draft class? Who do you think will be the biggest steal/sleeper of the draft? What would you prefer the Wolves to do regarding Karl-Anthony Towns? I will be happy after the draft if... I will be upset after the draft if... Who are the free agents do you realistically hope the Wolves acquire in free agency? What area do you hope the Wolves address in the offseason the most?

Previous Canis Pulsus Results: