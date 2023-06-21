Tiffany Mitchell Talks First Year in Minnesota, Playing Point Guard, and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Minnesota Lynx veteran guard Tiffany Mitchell.

Mitchell is in her eighth season in the WNBA after entering the league in 2016 as a ninth overall pick by the Indiana Fever. She went on to spend the first seven years of her career in Indiana before testing free agency this offseason and choosing the Lynx as her second WNBA team. In 2023, she has taken on a new role in Minnesota while spending most of the first quarter of the season as the starting point guard for the first time as a pro.

Make sure to also read our feature story on Mitchell from last week.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— How the start of the season has gone for Mitchell and the Lynx.

— Mitchell’s first year in Minnesota after signing with the team as a free agent this offseason.

— Why Mitchell chose the Lynx in free agency and what factors played a role in choosing Minnesota.

— What she knew about the Lynx organization before joining the team and what she has learned since arriving in Minnesota.

— Mitchell taking on a new position for the first time in her career and how that adjustment has been in her eighth season.

— What Minnesota has to do to correct a slow start to the 2023 season.

— Much more!

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Like, Subscribe, Review and Follow Hitting the Hardwood

Hitting the Hardwood is your home for the best in-depth analysis coverage, conversations and news surrounding the Lynx and the WNBA, and the only audio destination for Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans.

Make sure to like, subscribe, review and follow Hitting the Hardwood wherever you get your podcasts and follow Hitting the Hardwood on Twitter, on Instagram, on Facebook, on YouTube and via the website so you never miss the latest Lynx podcast and news.

You can also become a Hitting the Hardwood patreon member to get a more exclusive experience with this podcast and other content. As a patreon member, you will get early access to podcasts before anyone else, receive exclusive and bonus content you can’t find elsewhere, have the ability to ask questions and provide podcast topic/guest suggestions, get your name on the VIP Wall of Fame, and even have the ability to be a guest with Mitchell Hansen on the podcast.

If you would like to sign up for the weekly Hitting the Hardwood Newsletter, sign up for free to start getting newsletters sent right to your inbox every Wednesday. Join Mitchell and Jack Borman for Lynx Live on Playback at points throughout each month as they host watch parties for fans to watch Lynx games live or rewatch games in 2023.