Canis Pulsus Vol. 27 - 2023 Offseason Edition Results

Canis Pulsus reached an all-time record 30,089 voters in this edition! Well, if you take out the 30,000 bot votes that proclaimed the Minnesota Timberwolves should trade for Victor Wembanyama, it was still a great voter turnout.

Let’s take a dive into the results to see what the comments section wants Tim Connelly to do this offseason.

What do you hope the Timberwolves during the 2023 NBA draft?

Stand pat with the 53rd pick (36%)

There results were a pretty close between staying at with their current (and only) draft pick, moving up to the late-first/early-second round, and moving all the way up into the lottery. Tim Conelly and crew have shared that they don’t plan on any significant moves on draft night, so 64% of voters may be disappointed.

Full voting results:

If the Timberwolves trade into the 1st round, who would you realistically want them to select?

Scoot Henderson (33%)

The dream of the Scoot to the Wolves took some hits with murmurs that Portland isn’t interested in Karl-Anthony Towns. That said, it’s still hard not fall in love with the potential of drafting a young, athletic, lead guard who would make an interesting duo with Anthony Edwards.

Full voting results:

If the Timberwolves stay with the 53rd pick, who would you realistically want them to select?

Emoni Bates (19%)

The 6’9” 19-year-old was once considered the top of his class entering his first year of college eligibility. His fall from grace is well documented, but a supremely talented prospect that is likely available late in the draft? That sounds like something Tim Connelly would place a bet on.

Full voting results:

Who do you think will be the best player from this draft class?

Victor Wembanyama (80%)

No surprises here. The Alien has arrived.

Full voting results:

Who do you think will be the biggest steal/sleeper of the draft?

Anthony Black / Gradey Dick (11%)

Interestingly enough, Anthony Black is one of the only lottery prospects who has spoken to the Timberwolves. Our Benny Hughes did a great job breaking down his game here. Meanwhile, Gradey Dick, other than having a SMUT-ly wonderful name, could have a game that translates well in the NBA as one of the best pure shooters of this draft class.

Full voting results:

What would you prefer the Wolves to do regarding Karl-Anthony Towns?

Don’t trade KAT (60%)

Canis Nation has spoken. The majority of voters want Karl-Anthony Towns to remain a Timberwolf. At least through the offseason. As mentioned earlier, the Blazers package may be dead, but it doesn’t seem as though the rest of the theorized packages do much for Wolves fans.

Full voting results:

I will be happy with the draft if...

We keep KAT/current core together (24%)

You’ll see the trend of “Running it back” throughout this edition of Canis Pulsus. However, drawing nearly as many votes as keeping the core together was adding a young point guard or immediate contributor. It seems Canis Hoopus is leaning into the front office’s dream of winning now.

Full voting results:

I will be upset with the draft if...

We trade KAT (37%)

In addition to not wanting to move KAT, it seems that the Minnesota faithful want to see some movement. It sure seems difficult to acquire a young point guard who can contribute immediately at pick number 53.

Full voting results:

Who’s are the unrestricted free agents you realistically hope the Timberwolves will acquire?

Naz Reid (30%)

Seth Curry (9%)

Jevon Carter (8%)

I compiled the list of first, second, and third free agent choices and it’s clear: It’s time to bring Naz Reid back. Not only would it make Wolves fans happy, but it would also make his teammates happy. The following top five choices are all guards of the sharpshooting or defensive specialist variety. The need for a backup guard depth has never been more apparent.

Full voting results:

Who’s are the restricted free agents you realistically hope the Timberwolves will acquire?

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (55%)

Tre Jones (19%)

Luka Garza (8%)

#TeamRunItBack demands that Nickeil Alexander-Walker return as well. You’ll also see Luka Garza’s name on this list. In true Minnesota fan base fashion, they’d want to bring back the local Apple Valley product, Tre Jones.

Full voting results:

What area do you hope the Wolves address in the offseason the most?

Acquire more shooters (44%)

The need for perimeter scoring threats continues to be a high priority. Spacing the floor remains key to unlocking Anthony Edwards, and even Rudy Gobert and KAT, for that matter. Hopefully gone are the days of defenders packing the lane, giving Jaylen Nowell and Jordan McLaughlin the green light to misfire from deep.

Full voting results:

Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament next season?

Yes (62%)

I’m sure the reason the number of “Yes” votes is so low is because many don’t believe the Wolves should be in the play-in tournament at all. No, not that they’ll miss the tournament, but that they’ll bypass it altogether.

Full voting results:

Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs next season?

Yes (99%)

Canis Hoopus has given the Wolves literally 1% chance to miss the playoffs. With the continued ascension of Ant & Jaden, better health luck for KAT & Rudy, and the rising chemistry of new acquisitions Conley, NAW, & Anderson, I find it highly probable they beat their preseason Vegas line on total wins.

Full voting results:

Heading into the draft & free agency, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

Slightly optimistic (54%)

Previous result: Slightly optimistic (38%)

As much as the mainstream media wants to dunk on the Wolves and declare them as a non-threat, it’s possible that these lowered expectations are just what fans need to get back behind their team. Like a never-ending merry-go-around, optimism returns once again.

Full voting results: