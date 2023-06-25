Timberwolves Announce Roster, Schedule for 2023 NBA Summer League

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday announced their roster and schedule for 2023 NBA Summer League, which kicks off in a couple weeks in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2022 NBA Draft selections Wendell Moore Jr., Josh Minott and Matteo Spagnolo will join forces with No. 33 overall selection in this past Thursday’s draft, Leonard Miller, along with several names Wolves fans may recognize. Timberwolves Assistant Coach Max Lefevre will coach this year’s roster.

2023 NBA Draft pick or on active roster

35 | Brendan Adams | G | 6-4 | 205 | George Washington | Rookie

30 | Kris Bankston | F/C | 6-8 | 240 | Norfolk State | Rookie

15 | Brian Bowen II | F | 6-7 | 199 | La Lumiere H.S. | Third season

21 | DJ Carton | G | 6-4 | 190 | Marquette | Rookie

0 | Jaylen Clark | G | 6-5 | 205 | UCLA | Rookie

14 | Javonte Cooke | G | 6-6 | 182 | Winston-Salem | Rookie

17 | Jaylin Galloway | F | 6-7 | 190 | Sydney Kings | Rookie

44 | Feron Hunt | F | 6-8 | 195 | Southern Methodist | Rookie

34 | Theo John | F | 6-9 | 242 | Duke | Rookie

33 | Leonard Miller | F | 6-10 | 210 | NBA G-League Ignite/Canada | Rookie

8 | Josh Minott | F | 6-9 | 197 | Memphis | Second season

7 | Wendell Moore Jr. | F | 6-6 | 217 | Duke | Second season

18 | Matteo Spagnolo | G | 6-6 | 196 | Vanoli Cremona (Italy) | Rookie

20 | Sam Waardenburg | F | 6-10 | 225 | Cairns Taipans (Australia) | Rookie

23 | Phillip Wheeler | F | 6-8 | 211 | Quebradillas (Puerto Rico) | Rookie

31 | Brandon Williams | G | 6-2 | 190 | Arizona | Second season

50 | Trevion Williams | F | 6-9 | 265 | Purdue | Rookie

22 | Kok Yat | F | 6-9 | 197 | Overtime Elite | Rookie

Some notes about the roster:

No. 53 overall pick Jaylen Clark will not play, as he tore his achilles in March. President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said on draft night the team is “going to be very patient with him” in what Connelly labeled as a 9-to-12 month injury recovery.

Theo John is a Minneapolis-area native who starred at Champlin Park before matriculating on to Marquette and later Duke.

Spagnolo, the No. 50 overall pick last year, is uncertain for Summer League. “He’s dealing with a little health issue so Summer League is up in the air. But we’ve been really happy with his progress. We’re going to continue to challenge him and monitor him. He’s so young, it’s amazing,” Connelly said last week. “He’s [in market] now and hope we get him healthy and we’ll see him at Summer League.”

Here is the Wolves’ full Summer League schedule (all times central):