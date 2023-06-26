Minnesota Lynx Sign Guard Kayana Traylor to Hardship Contract

Welcome to Minnesota, Kayana Traylor!

The Minnesota Lynx announced prior to practice on Monday that the team signed Traylor — a 5-9 guard from Virginia Tech who was the No. 23 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft — to a hardship contract.

This move comes one day after Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve at practice on Sunday told reporters that neither Jess Shepard (who has missed the team’s last four games with an illness) nor Aerial Powers (who has been sidelined for the last six games after spraining each ankle consecutively) have a timetable for return. After attending part of Thursday night’s loss to the Connecticut Sun, Shepard was unable to attend practice on Sunday, while Powers did not practice but was in the building.

Traylor, who played for three seasons at Purdue before transferring to Virginia Tech for her final two, played shot 33.0% from deep in each of her final two collegiate campaigns, and will serve as another dynamic handler capable of creating her own shot and getting into the paint. She averaged 11.0 points on 43.6/33.0/79.6 shooting splits, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 35 games as a fifth-year senior in Blacksburg, helping lead the Hokies a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, during which Virginia Tech ultimately fell to Angel Reese and LSU during the 2023 Final Four in Dallas.

Lynx fans may remember Traylor from the preseason game in Toronto, in which she scored 13 points in 17 minutes in front of a sold out crowd to help the Chicago Sky win the WNBA’s first ever game in Canada.

The Lynx’s newest addition is expected to be available for the team’s next game, a home game at Target Center against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Fans can watch the 7 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North Extra or CBS Sports Network.