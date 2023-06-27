Sloane Martin Discusses Broadcasting, 2023 Lynx, College Prospects and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Sloane Martin, Minnesota Lynx sideline reporter and fill-in play-by-play and color analyst for Bally Sports North as well as women’s basketball play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Network, FS1 and CBS Sports Network.

You can follow Martin on Twitter at @SloaneMartin and on Instagram at @_sloanemartin and you can find her on local and national TV broadcasts on Bally Sports North, Big Ten Network, FS1 and CBS Sports Network year-round.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— What it’s like covering the Minnesota Lynx as a sideline reporter and analyst

— The work that goes into each TV broadcast, either as a sideline reporter or analyst

— What a typical game day looks like for Martin and the Bally Sports North crew

— Martin’s favorite memories from covering the Lynx over the years

— Some of Martin’s favorite players and coaches she’s been around while covering the team

— Minnesota so far in 2023 and what the outlook on the year should be for the Lynx

— Who the Lynx could target in the upcoming WNBA Draft and which prospects could join the 2024 draft

— Much more!

