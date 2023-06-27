Every Minnesota Timberwolves 2023 Free Agency Rumor

Now that the 2023 NBA Draft is officially in the books, it’s time for Minnesota Timberwolves fans to turn their attention to NBA Free Agency.

Similarly to last season, Minnesota has limited spending power, but can unlock the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception while staying under the luxury tax line. They used that exception to sign both Kyle Anderson and Josh Minott last summer. In order to gain access to the full mid-level again this year, the Wolves’ front office would have to waive Taurean Prince, replace Jordan McLaughlin with a veteran’s minimum contract (about $1.93 million), sign 2023 second-round draftees Leonard Miller (No. 33 overall) and Jaylen Clark (No. 53 overall) to rookie minimums (about $1.1 million), and let Nickeil Alexander-Walker leave in restricted free agency. Prince’s deal is completely non-guaranteed if he’s waived before June 28 (tomorrow).

That would leave the Wolves with just north of $14 million in spending power. Assuming Miller and Clark will become members of the team’s full-time roster (not on two-way contracts), here is a look at the Wolves’ cap sheet:

However, Minnesota could also simply keep Prince beyond his June 28 contract guarantee date, sign back Alexander-Walker on a long-term contract cheaper annually than his $7 million qualifying offer, sign their rookies and stay under the luxury tax in “run it back” mode.

No matter what happens, whether it’s free agency rumors, trade rumors, or anything in between, we’ll keep you updated here and this thread will remain pinned up atop the site for the next week and change.

June 27th, 10:30 AM CT - Wolves linked to Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, Minnesota re-signing big man Naz Reid has executives around the league “waiting to see if the Timberwolves waive veteran wing Taurean Prince and his non-guaranteed $7.5 million salary.” If the Wolves do in fact waive Prince in an effort to open up that full non-taxpayer mid-level exception, Fischer writes, “there have already been several names linked to the Wolves at that salary slot, and they’re all playmaking, bigger combo guards such as Bruce Brown and Donte DiVincenzo.”

That checks out considering the Timberwolves’ pretty obvious need at backup point guard, and the glaring hole at 2-guard that would open up if they let Alexander-Walker leave in free agency.

Fischer added that there has been “growing noise” about DiVincenzo leaving the Golden State Warriors for the New York Knicks to join former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

June 27th, 11:50 AM CT - Wolves, Blazers held trade talks for No. 3 pick

On the latest episode of The Mismatch (around 30:30 into the podcast), The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor said that the Wolves and Portland Trail Blazers held talks involving Karl-Anthony Towns and the No. 3 overall pick in last week’s draft.

“Paul George was the big name that people mentioned that was involved for talks for No. 3, KAT was the other. He didn’t get as much attention, but they did have talks. I don’t think they’re trading Scoot [Henderson] for Karl-Anthony Towns, but maybe you’re trading Anfernee Simons and future picks.

O’Connor went on to say, however, that he didn’t think Simons made sense in a deal for Minnesota alongside Anthony Edwards.

June 27th, 3:30 PM CT - Steam building towards Prince being waived or traded before his contract is guaranteed sometime Wednesday morning

On the latest episode of SKOR North’s Scoops With Doogie, our friend Darren Wolfson of KSTP said “there is a lot of buzz today that the Wolves will either A) waive Taurean Prince or B) trade him.”

Prince is due $7,455,000 if his contract is guaranteed either by the Wolves or another team. His contract could be useful to a team looking to acquire it and then waive him to save a significant chunk of change as teams prepare to open up money to offer potential free agents this weekend.

June 27th, 3:40 PM CT - Minnesota likely to extend a qualifying offer to Alexander-Walker

Wolfson added a note in the same episode that he would be surprised if the Wolves didn’t extend the offer to the wiry wing defender and secondary playmaker.

Do the Wolves extend a qualifying offer? Does he accept a qualifying offer? I guess would be surprised based on Nickeil’s performance in the playoffs against Denver if the Wolves bypassed offering him a Q.O. Now, does he accept?

The Wolves can rescind that offer at any time, so it makes sense they would, at minimum, extend the qualifying offer to Alexander-Walker and ensure team control of him.

June 27th, 3:45 PM CT - Wolves have held talks with Wizards for point guard Monte Morris

During that same SKOR North episode as mentioned above, Doogie brought up the likelihood of Wolves trading for veteran guard Monte Morris in a deal that would include Prince.

I’ve heard some other stuff, like Monte Morris trade interest. That there has been dialogue with the Washington Wizards. But the Wizards wouldn’t do straight-up Morris for Prince. You would need to incentivize the Wizards with draft pick compensation. Well, the Wolves do have a few second-round picks, but is that enough? I was told last night [June 26th] that there really isn't any serious traction with Washington and Minnesota. But, that Tim Connelly, the Wolves, have definitely registered interest in Monte Morris.

It seems increasingly likely that the Wolves will look to move on from Prince before his contract becomes fully guaranteed if the team plans to make any more changes that will affect their cap space. Minnesota has the choice to either trade or waive Prince’s contract before tomorrow.

When looking at trade suitors, being able to move Prince for a veteran backup point guard would be ideal. Being that Minnesota’s front office already dumped two future second-rounders on draft night, the team may be less likely to trade more in exchange for the 28-year-old guard.