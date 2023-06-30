Reports: Timberwolves, Forward Troy Brown Jr. Agree to Multi-Year Deal

24 minutes into the 2023 NBA Free Agency window, the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to terms with their first new player, 23-year-old forward Troy Brown Jr.

Free agent Troy Brown has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Sounds like a two year deal with Troy Brown Jr, with a team option in Year 2



Shot the 3 at a high clip last season — Jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) June 30, 2023

Brown is a five-year vet who’s played for the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, and most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers. Through 76 total games with the Lakers, Brown averaged 7.1 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 43% from the floor and 38.1% deep. Brown has put on a slew of different caps for all three teams he’s played for. However, his role in L.A. last season was as a versatile forward who brought efficient defense and the ability to knock down catch and shoot threes at a high clip.

What makes this signing ironic is the fact that the Lakers agreed to terms with Taurean Prince about ten minutes prior to the Wolves agreeing with Brown. In a way, you could say that L.A. and Minnesota essentially swapped Prince for Brown straight up. Up front, that hypothetical trade appears as one that the Wolves lose in. However, Prince was able to get $4.5 million from the Lakers next season, while Brown only slotted in at $4 million annually, according to Jon Krawczynski.

Troy Brown Jr. shot 40% on corner 3s (57th percentile) and 37% above the break (63rd percentile) last season per Cleaning the Glass.



He's been a really volatile finisher, but if that swings back up this year with consistent 3PT shooting, Wolves will be in business. https://t.co/7k9aI5LkrP — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) June 30, 2023

Shake Milton's agreement with the Wolves is a 2-year deal with a team option for the 2nd year.



So this is what I have:

Milton: 2/10M

NAW: 2/9M

Brown: 2/8M — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 30, 2023

Signing Brown wasn’t a sexy deal from Minnesota’s front office, especially due to the fact that it was their first acquisition of the summer. However, being that he was a budget signing, this could easily be a sneaky move from President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and his staff. Minnesota was in need of shooting off their bench, and while Brown wasn’t on many Wolves fans' lists, he still has the possibility to excel in a similar role to what Prince had in the Twin Cities.