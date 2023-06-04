Report: Anthony Edwards Commits to Join Team USA for FIBA World Cup

Sunday afternoon, Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, along with Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis have all committed to play with Team USA this summer in the FIBA World Cup.

Edwards, 21, becomes the youngest player who’s currently committed to playing for Team USA. However, Edwards was a part of USA’s “team select” in 2021. This means that he practiced with the team and if there were to be an opening due to injury, he would be one of the replacement selections. Edwards never had his number called that summer in part due to an ankle injury that cut his camp experience short. But following a career year and first All-Star selection, he will now officially be representing the United States of America.

Being how young Edwards still is, this will be a tremendous learning opportunity for him. Future Hall of Famer Steve Kerr will be coaching Team USA for the first time after being under the wing of Gregg Popovich for the past two years, with Grant Hill being the managing director, and Sean Ford being the general manager. Not only will Edwards be surrounded by elite front-office personnel and former players, but he will also be competing with and against some of the best players globally.

Hopefully, Edwards will stay healthy during this time. Last summer, we saw Rudy Gobert injure his ankle while playing for Team France. In turn, this led to him sitting out most of Minnesota’s training camp in the fall and continued to plague him throughout the season.

Training camp for Team USA will begin on August 3rd in Las Vegas, with the first exhibition game being held on August 7th against Puerto Rico. The team will then begin a two-week “brainstorming trip” through Spain and the United Emirates. USA’s first World Cup game will be on August 26th against New Zealand.