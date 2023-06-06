Renee Montgomery Talks Post-Playing Career, WNBA Reactions, Memories with Lynx and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by two-time WNBA Champion with the Minnesota Lynx, current co-owner and Vice President of the Atlanta Dream, and NBA, WNBA and college basketball analyst Renee Montgomery.

Find Montgomery on Twitter at @ReneeMontgomery, check out her website and listen to her basically anywhere on TV throughout the NBA, WNBA and college basketball seasons.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— What Montgomery is up to in her post-playing days, including being an owner, executive, activist, analyst and more.

— What it means to her to be the first WNBA player to become an owner and executive of a WNBA team.

— How the transition has been to being an analyst covering the NBA, WNBA and college basketball.

— Montgomery’s thoughts on the WNBA season so far.

— Thoughts on the team currently constructed in Minnesota and where the Lynx are at as a franchise right now.

— What it was like seeing her close friend Sylvia Fowles retire last season to mark the end of the players remaining from the dynasty era.

— What it was like being part of the Minnesota dynasty run and being part of that time with the Lynx.

— Montgomery’s favorite memories and moments from her time in Minnesota.

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Like, Subscribe, Review and Follow Hitting the Hardwood

Hitting the Hardwood is your home for the best in-depth analysis coverage, conversations and news surrounding the Lynx and the WNBA, and the only audio destination for Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans.

Make sure to like, subscribe, review and follow Hitting the Hardwood wherever you get your podcasts and follow Hitting the Hardwood on Twitter, on YouTube and via the website so you never miss the latest Lynx podcast and news.

You can also become a Hitting the Hardwood patreon member to get a more exclusive experience with this podcast and other content. As a patreon member, you will get early access to podcasts before anyone else, receive exclusive and bonus content you can’t find elsewhere, have the ability to ask questions and provide podcast topic/guest suggestions, get your name on the VIP Wall of Fame, and even have the ability to be a guest with Mitchell Hansen on the podcast.

If you would like to sign up for the weekly Hitting the Hardwood Newsletter, sign up for free to start getting newsletters sent right to your inbox every Wednesday.