Lynx Center Dorka Juhász Signs With Famila Basket Schio of EuroLeague

Italian club Famila Basket Schio announced on Friday they signed Minnesota Lynx center Dorka Juhász.

Famila Basket Schio competes in the EuroLeague, which features the best teams and competition for WNBA players looking to improve their games during the offseason, and is widely regarded as the second-best league in the world behind the W.

Juhász is set to team up with WNBA players in Atlanta Dream All-Star scoring Machine Rhyne Howard and Chicago Sky markswoman Marina Mabrey, who combined to lead Schio to a EuroLeague third place finish in 2023 and Italy Serie A1 titles in 2022 and 2023. Schio also announced Friday they signed Seattle Storm guard Arella Guirantes.

The Pecs, Hungary native will join fellow Lynx front-court mate Jess Shepard in playing overseas ball in Italy’s Serie A1 (Umana Reyer Venezia). In addition to competing with Shepard, Juhász will battle against teammates Kayla McBride (Fenerbahçe Alagoz Holding; Turkey) and Bridget Carleton (Perfumerias Avenida; Spain), who both also play in the EuroLeague.

Minnesota selected the former UCONN star 16th overall, with the fourth pick of the second round, in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Juhász has earned a consistent role with the Lynx as a rookie, averaging 2.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.4 steals in 16.6 minutes per game across seven games played (two starts). She stood out in the preseason as well, where she put on display her defensive versatility, cutting, passing, and finishing abilities.

Lynx F/C Dorka Juhász was really impressive in her WNBA debut on Friday.



Her defensive activity was terrific, especially switching in PnR/DHO actions. Several good reps pressuring handlers throughout the game.



Excited to see another versatile defender in a switch-heavy system. pic.twitter.com/zhSc8B67Rm — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) May 10, 2023

Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations has sung Juhász’s praises through the first month of the season. After the team’s most recent win over the Washington Mystics, Reeve was eager to talk about her rookie center.

“Dorka has been terrific. I can’t sit here and say that when we were drafting Dorka that she would be in moments in the first 6 games playing impact minutes. We didn’t have it scripted it that way,” Reeve said. “Her maturity level is out of this world.”

When you’re eager to learn and as a quick of a study and as hard of a worker as Juhász is, improving your game is a formality. Lynx fans will undoubtedly be excited to watch her progress throughout the rest of the 2023 season and into the offseason as she takes her talents to Italy.