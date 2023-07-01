Napheesa Collier Named 2023 WNBA All-Star

On Saturday afternoon, the WNBA announced their 12 WNBA All-Star reserves. Among the reserves included was 26-year-old forward, Napheesa Collier.

The fifth-year standout earns her third All-Star honor, making her the seventh player in Minnesota Lynx franchise history to have been selected that many times. This news comes as no surprise, as the real surprise was her snub as an All-Star starter. Phee has been absolutely outstanding on both ends of the court. With the former four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Sylvia Fowles, retired, Collier has anchored the Lynx defense. All the while, she has evolved into a dominant force on the offensive end. She has spoken at length about how confident she is getting to her spots no matter what defense is thrown at her. Despite posting a career-high 28.4 USG%, fourth in the league, Phee is still well on her way to rewriting WNBA record books with her efficient three-level scoring.

certified baller. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



2nd player in @WNBA history to have 30+ PTS / 5+ REB / 5+ AST / 5+ BLK

Many pundits and fans expected the Lynx to tank this season, starting over with a new foundation of young players. However, Phee’s brilliance wouldn’t let that happen naturally. She has dragged Minnesota to a 6-9 record (9th place) while being top 10 in the league in total points, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws, minutes, player efficiency rating, and win shares. Just a naming a few. You can also add her first game-winning shot, in overtime no less, to the resume of accomplishments this year.

PHEE FOR THE WINNNN

Collier’s excellence has extended beyond the basketball court. She has taken a leadership role that has been lauded by her coaching staff and teammates alike. Not quite naturally a loud voice, she has quickly adjusted and improved her communication skills to connect with her teammates who looked to her for guidance. Rookie Diamond Miller has consistently gushed about having “a vet like Phee” who has taught and empowered her throughout her career so far.

The WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 15 in Las Vegas, airing on ABC at 7:00 p.m. CT. Tune in to support the Lynx superstar as she continues to build on an unbelievable season.