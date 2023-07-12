ESPN’s Terrika Foster-Brasby Talks Career in Sports, the Lynx Now and in the Future, and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Terrika Foster-Brasby, who is a reporter and analyst for ESPN and sideline reporter for the Connecticut Sun.

You fan follow Foster-Brasby on Twitter and Instagram and you can find her work on ESPN, NBC Sports, CBS Sports and on ESPN’s WNBA show Around the Rim with co-host LaChina Robinson. Foster-Brasby also has had stories on espnW, Andscape, The New York Times, FanSided and WSlam Magazine.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— Foster-Basby’s journey to where she is today and how she got introduced into the world of sports and being an on-air talent and reporter

— What she enjoys most about her career and what she does

— What it’s like for her to be part of the team at ESPN covering the WNBA and women’s basketball

— Top moments and memories of her career so far, along with a moment that she won’t ever forget involving legendary baseball broadcaster Vin Scully while assisting in ESPN’s Baseball Tonight show

— Discussion on the 2023 WNBA season and what Foster-Brasby’s thoughts are on what we’ve seen from all 12 teams at the midway point in the season

— Midseason awards entering the All-Star break (MVP, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year, etc.)

— A look at the Minnesota Lynx and how they’ve performed this season while turning their year around after an 0-6 start

— The future of the Lynx, both this season and beyond, and the potential of the team moving forward

— Much more!

