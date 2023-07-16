Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Shines in Third WNBA All-Star Game Appearance

Napheesa Collier was the lone player representing the Minnesota Lynx at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas, but did so very well in a 20-point, six-rebound performance off the bench that helped lead Team Stewart to a 143-127 lead over Team Wilson. 20 points was an All-Star Game career-high for Collier, who made her third All-Star appearance Saturday Night.

The Lynx star was one of four players to score at least 20 points, joining Team Stewart teammate and All-Star Game MVP Jewell Loyd (31), and Las Vegas Aces stars Kelsey Plum (30) and A’ja Wilson (20).

As part of a special one-game rule, the WNBA introduced the 28-foot four-point shot into the mix — a good eight feet behind the WNBA 3-point line above the break — and Collier wasted no time joining the fun.

PHEE FOR THR- FOUR pic.twitter.com/XNjxlRIZIY — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) July 16, 2023

Collier connected on a pair of four-pointers, flexing her new and improved long-range shot mechanics that made an even deeper shot look effortless. If only there was a four-point spot shot in regular season and playoff games...

The former UCONN star made sure to have some fun in between her stints on the floor, taking selfies with her teammates and joining ESPN’s Holly Rowe for a little walk and talk interview heading into the halftime huddle.

After the game, Phee made sure to find her biggest fan, Sylvia Fowles, who was sitting court-side sporting a Napheesa Collier while taking in the game action with fellow Lynx legend Seimone Augustus.

Collier also took the time to visit with Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan and his daughters, who made the trip to Las Vegas to see the best women’s basketball players in the world.

“Being a role model for younger kids, especially younger girls, is something that I take really seriously, especially now that I have a daughter,” Collier told reporters on a pre-ASG conference call last week. “To be someone that younger kids look up to, I think is really important. Especially because, growing up, the people we looked up to were mostly men playing sports because we didn’t have the access to see the women playing.

“To be a woman playing sports and to hopefully be a role model, I do take that seriously and I try to exhibit that every time that I step on the court.”

Collier, who is always generous with her time and visits with fans before every Lynx game, certainly made good on that hope on Saturday night, both on and off the floor.