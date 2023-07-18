KSTP’s Darren Wolfson Chats Sports Reporting, Cheryl Reeve, Lynx in 2023 and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by Darren “Doogie” Wolfson, who is a sports reporter and anchor for KSTP and a contributor and host for SKOR North.

You fan follow Wolfson on Twitter at @DWolfsonKSTP and you can find his work online and on TV at KSTP and online and over the airwaves on SKOR North.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— The meaning behind Wolfson’s nickname of Doogie

— Wolfson’s career in being a sports reporter and anchor

— The process that goes into breaking news and releasing sourced information to fans and other interested followers

— How social media has impacted the area of reporting and Wolfson’s line of work

— The Minnesota Lynx in 2023 and how they performed over the first half of the regular season

— Being around Cheryl Reeve over the years and the job she has done with the Lynx both as a coach and as part of the front office

— What Minnesota might do the rest of this season and what might lie ahead in the offseason and beyond

— Much more!

