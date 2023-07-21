Lynx Guard Tiffany Mitchell Signs With Galatasaray of Turkey KBSL

Galatasaray announced this week they have signed Minnesota Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell for the upcoming WNBA offseason.

Galatasaray competes in the Turkey-KBSL, which is the top women’s professional league in the Turkish women’s league system. Over its history, Galatasaray has won a total of 13 league titles, the last one coming in 2015.

Last offseason, Galatasaray finished third in the Turkey-KBSL standings with a record of 20-6, trailing Fenerbahce and CBK Mersin atop the standings. It ended up reaching the semifinal round of the playoffs, seeing the postseason run end against Fenerbahce which went on to claim the league crown.

Mitchell is coming off of appearing for the Melbourne Boomers of the Australian Women’s National Basketball League last offseason. With Melbourne, Mitchell averaged a league-best 21 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals while shooting 49.6% from the field and 44.6% from three. The Boomers had their season conclude in the semifinal round of the Australian WNBL playoffs.

✍️ Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring'e hoş geldin Tiffany Mitchell ❤️ #SarayınSultanları pic.twitter.com/yyoyWjxjgL — Galatasaray Basketbol (@GSBasketbol) July 19, 2023

Mitchell last played in the Turkey-KBSL in 2018 and 2019 when she played for CBK Mersin in 2018 and OGM Ormanspor in 2019 before going on to play in Israel and Australia.

In her first WNBA season with the Lynx this summer after spending the first six years of her career with the Indiana Fever, Mitchell has appeared in 15 games while averaging 9.5 points, three rebounds and 2.2 assists over 26.5 minutes per game split between the starting lineup and a bench role.

“She brings a physical toughness that we felt like we needed on our team, so she certainly has brought that on both ends. She’s not afraid to put her body on the line,” Lynx head coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve said of Mitchell earlier this season. “Tiff is a scorer, she’s got a scores mindset. ... I have enjoyed very much how she’s embraced the ways in which we’re challenging her. It’s been up and down for a little bit, but she brings us toughness and a belief in her abilities and a willingness to do whatever is asked of her.”