Evaluating the Lynx at Midway Point, Possible Season Outcomes, Free Agent Targets and More

The Hitting the Hardwood Podcast is a weekly Minnesota Lynx-dedicated podcast hosted by our own Mitchell Hansen. Hitting the Hardwood will provide Lynx, WNBA and basketball fans with exclusive news, interviews and information on the Lynx and the WNBA while providing dedicated and quality basketball coverage throughout the year.

Each week, Mitchell Hansen will sit down with fellow reporters, writers and journalists, people throughout the WNBA landscape, Lynx players and coaches, and more while discussing all things Lynx.

On this week’s episode of Hitting the Hardwood, Mitchell Hansen is joined by our own Jack Borman, site manager here at Canis Hoopus who covers both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. The two discussed all things Lynx as the second half of the regular season gets underway.

You can check out all of Borman’s work here at Canis Hoopus and make sure to give him a follow on Twitter at @jrborman13.

Some of the topics on this week’s podcast include:

— How the Minnesota Lynx performed over the first half of the regular season

— Breaking down the performance of the Lynx so far this year with the second half of the season in full swing

— How individual players have performed for Minnesota to this point

— How the Lynx have performed compared to the preseason expectations set for them

— A look ahead to the rest of the regular season and the schedule ahead

— Possible outcomes for the Lynx at the end of the season and where they might reside in the league standings

— What might take place this offseason depending on how Minnesota finishes the season

— What free agents the Lynx might be able to target this offseason

— Much more!

If you are unable to play the podcast above, click here to find the latest Hitting the Hardwood episodes on Spotify or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

