Timberwolves Release 2023-24 Preseason Schedule, Featuring Abu Dhabi Games

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ preseason schedule for the 2023-24 season was officially released on Monday. While we are still several weeks away from the release of the regular season schedule, Wolves fans can now begin to look forward to the next time the team will officially return to the court.

Minnesota is set to partake in five preseason contests in October. As we already knew, their first two games will be a unique arrangement wherein the Wolves will travel to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to play consecutive games against the Dallas Mavericks.

It is the second year in a row the NBA has collaborated with the city of Abu Dhabi to host games there in preseason. The Timberwolves and Mavericks will become just the third and fourth NBA teams to ever play in the United Arab Emirates.

Minnesota will play one game at Target Center, vs Maccab Ra'anana on Tuesday, October 17 at 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/epD5GTjvJY — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) July 24, 2023

For the October 5 and 7 games in Abu Dhabi, fans may want to set a reminder, as both games have early start times of 11:00 AM CT. After that, the Timberwolves will return to the United States for their final three preseason games.

On October 14, Minnesota will be in New York to take on the Knicks, before their lone preseason contest at home three days later. The Wolves will face off at Target Center with Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional club based in Israel.

The team hails from the Israeli National League, which is the second-tier league in the country. With all due respect to Maccabi Ra’anana, this should be the easiest victory of the preseason for Minnesota, and a good chance to give extended minutes to rookies and two-way players.

The Timberwolves will conclude preseason action on October 19 against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. After a busy summer where Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and others are set to compete in the FIBA World Cup, it will be a huge win if Minnesota can make it through preseason with no significant injuries.

The 2023-24 NBA regular season will begin the week of October 23, and the official league schedule is set to be released sometime in August.